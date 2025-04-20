Man Utd ready to table formal £51m offer to sign Yann Bisseck from Inter Milan

Manchester United are plotting a swoop to sign Inter Milan’s centre-back Yann Bisseck this summer, according to Fichajes.

Bisseck has seen his reputation grow since moving from Danish side Aarhus GF to Inter in the summer of 2023. The 24-year-old has been one of the best young centre-backs not just in the Serie A but in Europe, and it’s no surprise Simone Inzaghi has entrusted him with 36 appearances across all competitions this season.

Now, according to Fichajes, United have set their sights on the German international for a possible move to Old Trafford this summer.

His performances have impressed club scouts, who view the defensive ace’s experience in the top flight as the ideal option to bolster their backline in the summer, according to the report.

The Spanish outlet adds that the Premier League giants are preparing a €60m (£51m) formal offer to sign the German defender, a fee that is deemed probable to secure his transfer.

Although the German defender is integral to Inzaghi’s defence, financial constraints could prompt the Nerazzurri to allow the German defender to leave the San Siro if United goes ‘all out’ to acquire the defender by submitting a substantial offer, as per the report.

Colossus

Dubbed ‘Biz’ by his Inter teammates, which stands for business, the young defender is known for his no-nonsense approach, focusing more on his defensive responsibilities rather than flair.

Bisseck gained significant experience early in his career, having progressed through the ranks at his local club, Cologne, before making his Bundesliga debut against Hertha Berlin in November 2017 at 16.

At 6ft 5in, the German defender is a colossus with a muscular build, allowing him to dominate physically. His aerial ability stands out, as he uses his height and strength to win the majority of aerial duels, a skill that would be invaluable in the Premier League should he move to United in the summer.

At 24, Bisseck still has his prime years ahead of him, and the club’s hierarchy will be hopeful that these years will unfold in front of the passionate United supporters at Old Trafford.