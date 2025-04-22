Borussia Dortmund vs. Wolfsburg preview, H2H, team news, line-ups, and prediction.

Borussia Dortmund will hope to extend their four-match unbeaten run when they host an out-of-form Wolfsburg side at Signal Iduna Park on Sunday, 3rd May.

Dortmund have recently shown promising signs of revival, highlighted by their impressive 3-1 triumph over FC Barcelona in European competition. This victory has significantly boosted squad morale as they look to carry their improved form into the Bundesliga.

Guided by manager Niko Kovač, Dortmund have been focusing on strengthening their defensive setup while preserving their signature attacking style. Kovač’s tactical adjustments are becoming increasingly evident, with the team displaying better positional awareness and a more synchronised pressing game.

Offensively, Dortmund have been prolific, netting 15 goals in their last six outings—an improvement on the 11 they managed in the eight matches prior. However, defensive vulnerabilities persist, as they’ve failed to keep a clean sheet in their last nine games.

With just two points separating them from sixth-placed Mainz and three from fifth-placed Freiburg, Dortmund remain in the hunt for European qualification. The side's recent domestic form has been encouraging—unbeaten in four Bundesliga games, winning three and scoring nine goals in that stretch.

Their recent 3-2 comeback win over Borussia Mönchengladbach, powered by goals from Serhou Guirassy, Felix Nmecha, and Daniel Svensson, further underlined their resilience and attacking threat. Before that, they posted back-to-back 3-1 home wins, though inconsistency at Signal Iduna Park has been a concern, with five draws and four losses in their previous 11 home matches.

Despite pressure from Mönchengladbach in their last outing, Dortmund’s defence held firm, and their control of possession and chance creation proved decisive. The win lifted them to seventh in the table, keeping their European ambitions alive.

They now aim to extend their scoring run and maintain momentum as they prepare to face a struggling Wolfsburg side in their pursuit of a top-six finish.

Wolfsburg’s 2024–25 Bundesliga campaign has been characterised by inconsistency, and with just a handful of matches remaining, they appear destined for another mid-table finish. Currently, 12th with 39 points, Die Wölfe are enduring their worst run of the season, having lost four consecutive matches—a skid derailing any faint hopes of European qualification.

Ralph Hasenhüttl’s men have struggled to maintain real momentum, with a mixed record of 10 wins, nine draws, and 11 losses. Their most recent setback came at home against RB Leipzig on April 19, where they conceded three times within the first 49 minutes—two to Xavi Simons and another to Lois Openda—before clawing back two late goals that proved only cosmetic.

Wolfsburg have slipped steadily down the table since their last victory on March 1 away at Werder Bremen. Now seven points adrift of the Europa League spots, a top-six finish looks highly unlikely, especially given their faltering form and lack of attacking edge. They’ve managed just three goals in their last five outings, with top scorer Mohamed Amoura going four league matches without a goal—despite netting a hat-trick for Algeria in March.

Interestingly, their away form has been more encouraging than their performances at the Volkswagen Arena. With 24 points collected on the road—thanks to seven wins, two draws, and five defeats—they’ve been one of the league’s more effective away sides. Only Leverkusen, Bayern, and Bremen have earned more points in away matches, which may give them some hope ahead of their tough visit to Signal Iduna Park.

Still, with Dortmund hitting their stride and chasing European qualification, Wolfsburg will need a sharp turnaround in both form and confidence if they are to come away with anything against one of the Bundesliga’s most in-form sides.

Borussia Dortmund vs Wolfsburg match details

Date: Saturday, 3rd May 2025

Location: Dortmund, Germany

Venue: Signal Iduna Park

Kick-off time: 05:30 PM GMT, 04:30 PM UTC

Match stats and head-to-head

• With 45 points from 30 games, this is Dortmund’s worst Bundesliga season in 10 years. The last time they had fewer points at this stage was in the 2014/15 season, where they were 9th in the table.

• Dortmund scored 11 headers in the Bundesliga this season, a joint league-high, along with Bayern Munich and Freiburg.

• Wolfsburg are winless in six of their last seven Bundesliga games, with their only victory coming on March 1st, a 2-1 win over Werder Bremen at the Weserstadion.

• Before their 3-2 win over Borussia Mönchengladbach in matchweek 30, Dortmund had triumphed 3-1 in their previous two home matches. However, they were held to five draws in their last 11 games at Signal Iduna Park, suffering four defeats.

• Ralph Hasenhüttl’s side have failed to keep a clean sheet in 10 of their last 11 Bundesliga matches. Their last clean sheet came in a 0-0 draw against second-placed Bayer Leverkusen at Volkswagen Arena in February.

• Since losing back-to-back Bundesliga games against Augsburg and RB Leipzig, Dortmund have gone on a four-match unbeaten streak in the league, winning three and drawing one.

• Dortmund have scored at least two goals in five of their last six Bundesliga games.

Team news

Dortmund’s hard-fought 3-2 victory over Borussia Mönchengladbach brought more than just three points—it also came with a significant injury blow. Maximilian Beier was forced off in the 35th minute after attempting to continue despite a painful knock.

Head coach Niko Kovač confirmed post-match that the issue involved Beier’s fibula, describing it as “the slightly thinner bone down there,” and noted that the player had been taken to the hospital for further examination.

With central defensive mainstays Emre Can and Nico Schlotterbeck unavailable for the game, Kovač turned to a new-look backline of Niklas Süle, Waldemar Anton, and Ramy Bensebaini.

The trio held up reasonably well under pressure, and Kovač may be inclined to stick with them in the upcoming clash against Hoffenheim. However, there’s hope that Emre Can could return in time to bolster the defence for the critical fixture against Wolfsburg.

One guaranteed presence in the lineup will be Serhou Guirassy. The in-form striker continued his hot streak by netting his fourth goal in two games against Mönchengladbach.

Receiving his fifth yellow card of the league campaign against Leipzig, Wolfsburg midfielder Yannick Gerhardt was suspended for the MEWA Arena clash with Mainz last weekend.

Die Wölfe remain depleted in midfield due to the ongoing unavailability of Croatian Lovro Majer and Swedish player Mattias Svanberg.

USMNT winger Kevin Paredes made his 2024-25 season debut for Wolfsburg on Saturday, having been sidelined for most of the campaign through injury. The 21-year-old started against Mainz, contributing an assist for the opening goal in their 2-2 draw.

He’ll aim to keep his spot in Ralph Hasenhüttl’s attacking lineup for the visit to Dortmund.

With injured David Odogu and suspended Yannick Gerhardt unavailable, Hasenhüttl made three changes from the XI that began the 3-2 loss to Leipzig, and it remains to be seen whether he sticks with that selection for the crucial fixture against Dortmund.

Predicted starting lineup

Borussia Dortmund predicted starting lineup:

Kobel; Sule, Anton, Bensebaini; Ryerson, Nmecha, Gross, Svensson; Adeyemi, Chukwuemeka; Guirassy

Wolfsburg predicted starting lineup:

Grabara; Fischer, Vavro, Odogu; Kaminski, Dardai, Arnold, Maehle; Wimmer, Wind, Amoura

Prediction

Dortmund recovered from their earlier-season slump and have ground out a positive run of results in recent weeks, which has boosted their Champions League chances.

They remain in contention for European qualification, with only two points separating them from sixth-placed Mainz and a three-point gap to fifth-placed Freiburg, who currently occupy the Conference League and Europa League spots, respectively.

They’ll savour the chance to extend their high-scoring winning streak when they face a Wolfsburg side that has been in poor form this month.

Dortmund are the superior team in this matchup, but Wolfsburg’s ability cannot be underestimated, especially after they drew 0-0 with the defending Bundesliga champions.

However, Die Borussen’s attacking firepower would be too hot for Wolfsburg to handle, and the Black and Yellows are expected to start the next month on a winning note.

We’re predicting a 3-1 win for Dortmund.