Man Utd plot double swoop to sign Ederson and Mateo Retegui from Atalanta

Manchester United are plotting a double swoop to sign Ederson and Mateo Retegui from Atalanta, according to Italian transfer expert Nicolo Schira.

The Red Devils have lost a record 15 games this season despite an active summer transfer window. A squad revamp is expected in the summer, and the club has already earmarked several options to bolster key positions in the team as they compete for major honours next season.

As per Schira, United’s scouts were at the San Siro on Sunday during Atalanta’s 1-0 win over AC Milan to monitor La Dea’s midfielder Ederson and centre-forward Mateo Retegui.

Ederson netted the game’s only goal in the 62nd minute to further solidify Atalanta’s Champions League qualification chances.

The Italian transfer expert adds that the Premier League giants have approached the two players’ agents to hold talks over their possible transfer to Old Trafford this summer.

Both Ederson and Retegui are vital to Gian Piero Gasperini’s team; hence, they won’t come cheap, as they could likely cost above their €50m (£42m) and €45m (£38m) valuation by Transfermarkt, respectively.

Double swoop

Since moving to the Gewiss Stadium from Salernitana in 2022, Ederson has been one of the best holding midfielders in Serie A.

His reliability and consistency have played a pivotal role in Atalanta’s strong defensive record. Their 30 conceded goals are the joint second fewest in the league, only behind Napoli’s 25.

On the other hand, Retegui has also been crucial to the club’s high-scoring form, contributing the most quota of any individual player to Atalanta’s 66-goal tally, the second-highest in the league, only behind first-placed Inter Milan.

With 23 goals this season, the Italian forward is also the league’s highest goal scorer. He has also provided five assists, bringing his total goal contributions to 28 in 33 games this season.

Both Ederson and Retegui would be essential additions to Manchester United’s squad and an ambitious statement of intent from INEOS towards providing Ruben Amorim with the best possible team to compete for the top four next season.