Liverpool earmark Ola Aina as Trent-Alexander Arnold’s replacement

Liverpool have earmarked Nottingham Forest’s right-back Ola Aina as a possible replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold, according to Fichajes.

The Nigerian international has arguably been one of the best full-backs in the Premier League this season. He has been a crucial part of Nuno Espírito Santo’s rock-solid defence, which has kept 13 clean sheets and conceded just 39 goals in the league.

It appears his performances have piqued Liverpool’s interest, as Fichajes claims that the 28-year-old is among the options the club have earmarked to replace Madrid-bound Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Although youngster Conor Bradley has proven himself capable of replacing Arnold, the Spanish outlet adds that the Merseyside club favour a move for a more experienced player in that position, and Aina fits the bill.

The London-born Nigerian international’s contract at the City Ground will run out this summer and Liverpool are keen on completing a swoop for the defensive ace on a free transfer ahead of Chelsea, Newcastle United, and Tottenham, according to the report.

There is no indication of a contract renewal for the Nigerian defender at this time, so it’s likely that Arne Slot’s side might not have to pay his £20m (£17m) Transfermarkt valuation to sign him.

Earlier this year, the Kop was notified of Alexander-Arnold’s expected move to Madrid ahead of the summer transfer window.

A Red through and through, his winning goal and celebration against Leicester City gave indications that his heart and mind remain firmly with the club irrespective of what happens in the summer.

But the club are preparing for the worst possible scenario and are already in the market for viable replacements in case he departs Anfield.

One option targeted for a move to Merseyside is Aina, who has grown in leaps and bounds since coming through Chelsea’s famous Cobham academy.

Loan spells at Hull City and Torino and Premier League experience with Fulham have helped the Nigerian gain ample top-flight experience. His performance at the international level is not overlooked, as he’s been a key part of the Super Eagles team that reached the AFCON final last year.

Although he does not possess a similar attacking threat as Alexander-Arnold, his defensive solidity and experience in top-flight football would prove to be invaluable assets to Slot if he joins the club this summer.