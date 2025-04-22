Chelsea readying £86 million bid for Real Madrid forward Rodrygo Goes

Chelsea are set for another squad rebuild this summer and as part of their plans for the transfer window, a few players are likely to be shown the door too. The team’s wingers are among those under severe scrutiny owing to their collective failure in staying consistent in spite of the handsome money that the club has splurged on them in the recent past.

Jadon Sancho and Joao Felix are already among those who are considered to have one foot out of Stamford Bridge, so understandably, the Blues will look to make new additions to replace them. Todo Fichajes (h/t 90min) has reported that Chelsea are readying a bid worth £86 million for Real Madrid star Rodrygo Goes.

The Brazilian has not scored a goal in over 20 matches for Los Blancos, an aberration for a player of his calibre, but has yet contributed to 13 goals and 10 assists in all competitions. Liverpool have also been keeping tabs on him, so if Chelsea are to sign Rodrygo, they would need to weather past some serious opposition in their domestic rivals.

Rodrygo would be a solid buy but unlikely to leave

Although Chelsea are the latest club to show an interest in Real Madrid’s Rodrygo Goes, it is not the first that the exceptional winger has been linked with departing the Santiago Bernabeu. Liverpool as well as Manchester City have been linked with him but have been met with a response of loyalty towards the Whites by the forward, who joined them as a teenager.

Nonetheless, if Chelsea are able to convince Rodrygo into joining them, he would be one of their best signings in recent years. The 24-year-old has a good amount of experience under his belt and is an extremely exciting forward, who can feature on both flanks and lead the line. At a young age, he is already a well-rounded and hardworking footballer, so he would be a great fit for the Blues.

If Carlo Ancelotti leaves Real Madrid in the summer, it will be interesting to see what comes of Rodrygo’s situation in the Spanish capital. Chelsea and potentially Liverpool will remain alert to the situation with developments likely sooner rather than later.