Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United in battle to sign Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic

Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United are all expected to rebuild their offensive departments in the summer and have already been linked with a number of strikers with summer fast approaching. As per Tutto Juve (h/t 90min), the Premier League trio are set to battle it out for Dusan Vlahovic’s purchase from Juventus with the Serbian international set to leave the Serie A giants soon.

Vlahovic will be allowed to depart the Old Lady of Turin for a fee of roughly £40 million and all the interested parties are pondering over a swoop for him. As per the source, the 25-year-old is looking for a salary of approximately £8.6 million per year, slightly above the £160,000 per week that he has asked of Juventus, thus stalling talks of a renewal.

In spite of his contractual standoff with the Bianconeri, Vlahovic has been a vital player for them with 14 goals and five assists to his name in all competitions. Barring Arsenal, Chelsea and Man United, Newcastle United are also said to be keen on his capture, so it is seeming increasingly likely that England will be the former Fiorentina star’s next destination.

Vlahovic would be an exciting addition to the PL

Dusan Vlahovic is one of Serie A’s most promising strikers and has yet to play for a dominant, offensive side having spent the lion’s share of his career so far in Italy. Apart from some brilliant movement inside the box, his physicality has been key to his influence in the penalty area with the player having been described as a ‘massive’ striker by former Italy star Roberto Boninsegna.

Vlahovic’s asking price and salary demands are well within the reach of all of his suitors, so it will be interesting to see where his next landing spot is. He promises to be a great addition to the Premier League and has all that it takes to be amongst the leading names on the division’s scoring charts for years to come.