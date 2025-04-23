Manchester United interested in signing Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku

Manchester United have a lengthy list of forwards heading into the summer. Apart from signing a striker, the club is also expected to purchase a winger or two, especially given that the likes of Alejandro Garnacho, Antony and Marcus Rashford could be sold. Reportedly, Ruben Amorim has his eyes set on an exciting and versatile Premier League forward.

Spanish source Todo Fichajes (h/t 90min) has claimed that Man United are exploring a move for Chelsea star Christopher Nkunku. The Frenchman is having a decent campaign at Stamford Bridge with 14 goals and five assists under his belt in all competitions, but having fallen behind Nicolas Jackson in the pecking order, he is open to offers ahead of next season.

According to the source, there is enough interest from elsewhere in Europe as well in the 27-year-old with clubs like Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund named in the running too. With Chelsea looking to rebuild their offensive department sooner rather than later too, Nkunku is one of the players Enzo Maresca is prepared to sell for close to £64 million.

Nkunku not worthy enough for Man United

Christopher Nkunku’s record in the broader context of this season provides for good reading but in the Premier League, his numbers are far from attractive. He has only three goals and two assists in the English top flight, averaging a goal contribution every 182 minutes. In Nicolas Jackson’s absence as well over the recent past, the former RB Leipzig star failed to come good.

The last thing Manchester United can afford to do is gamble on potential once again, especially when their financial position is at its most precarious in recent years. The Red Devils need somebody with proven experience and a track record of producing decent numbers, something which Nkunku has not done in his time at Chelsea, besides having a discouraging fitness record too.