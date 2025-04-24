Liverpool could have ‘free run’ in attempt to sign Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen

Liverpool managed to secure Virgil van Dijk’s future until 2027 after his contract renewal last week though that does not mean the Reds can overlook their defensive department. With the Dutchman set to turn 34 in July and there already being a lack of depth at the back, it is imperative that the club makes a number of decent additions this summer.

Bournemouth centre back Dean Huijsen has been one of the top names linked with a switch to Anfield at the end of the season and David Lynch (h/t Caught Offside) has reported that Liverpool are set for a ‘free run’ at his transfer. The journalist believes Real Madrid are unlikely to materialise their interest in the Spanish international, especially given his £50 million release clause.

Apart from Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea have also been linked with moves for the 20-year-old though with Liverpool’s success in recent years and their supposed willingness to invest in a long-term replacement for Van Dijk, it is fair to think why they may have the best chance at signing Huijsen in the summer off the back of a brilliant year at the Vitality Stadium.

Huijsen the perfect Van Dijk replacement

Dean Huijsen would be a fantastic replacement for Virgil van Dijk at Liverpool. Besides their height and strong aerial prowess, the intelligence and positioning of the two players is top notch, particularly in one-on-one situations. They are able to control the entire backline, hold a coherent offside trap and can also dictate play and distribute the ball from deeper areas.

Though Ibrahima Konate has had a great season with Van Dijk in the heart of Liverpool’s backline, Huijsen might already be ready to usurp the Frenchman and partner the Reds’ captain from next season. The prospect of continuing to play regularly on Merseyside will also significantly bolster Arne Slot’s side’s chances of securing the player’s services.

Having said that, it will be interesting to see what Arsenal, Chelsea and perhaps even Real Madrid could offer to the player and whether he would consider transfers to other clubs barring Liverpool. It is important to note that he has not hidden his admiration towards Madrid and given that he already plays for Spain, the La Liga giants might be a threat to the Reds’ interest.