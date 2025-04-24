Liverpool ‘keen’ on signing Arsenal target Murillo

Liverpool are reportedly keen on signing Arsenal target and Nottingham Forest star Murillo, as per Caught Offside.

After moving to City Ground from Brazilian side Corinthians ahead of last season, the 22-year-old has established himself as an integral part of the Reds’ starting eleven.

Although his side faced a points deduction last season, having been found guilty of breaching the Profit and Sustainability rules, he helped them survive relegation.

This campaign, the South American has been guiding his team to mount a top-four charge. Forest are currently fourth in the Premier League table with 60 points from 33 games. In 32 appearances in the league, he has scored a solitary goal and kept 11 clean sheets.

Now, Caught Offside claim that after being impressed by Murillo’s development, Liverpool have registered a ‘strong interest’ in signing him. They initially held talks over this deal in January but couldn’t find an agreement.

Battle

Despite that, they remain ‘keen’ on signing him. Nuno Espirito Santo’s side want to keep hold of him by extending his deal, but they could demand £69m if they are forced to cash-in.

The report say that Liverpool will have to overcome stiff competition from Arsenal to seal the deal as they are also eager to hire him to bolster the defensive department.

William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes are the first-choice centre-back pairing for Arsenal, and apart from them, Mikel Arteta also has Ben White, Jurrien Timber, Jakub Kiwior, and Riccardo Calafiori. Therefore, the Gunners are well stocked in their centre-back department.

On the other hand, Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate are the first-choice centre-back partnership for Liverpool, and other than them, Jarell Quansah, who hasn’t been able to play regularly this season, is the only backup option the Reds have as Joe Gomez remains sidelined with his injury problems.

Considering Van Dijk will turn 35 next year, signing a new defender as a potential long-term replacement for him would be the right decision.

Therefore, Murillo would be better off moving to Anfield over the Emirates Stadium if he leaves Forest at the end of this season. It is going to be interesting to see what the youngster’s future holds.