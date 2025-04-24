Man Utd in ‘concrete’ talks to sign Mateo Retegui & Ederson

Manchester United have reportedly held ‘concrete’ talks to sign Atalanta duo Mateo Retegui and Ederson, as per Italian outlet Tutto Atalanta.

The Red Devils are said to be planning to hire a new centre-forward this summer following Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee’s below-par performances this season.

They have been linked with a host of names, with Liam Delap and Victor Osimhen being among them, but it appears Retegui is on their radar as well.

On the other hand, Ruben Amorim is planning to refresh the engine room as Christian Eriksen is set to leave as a free agent this summer. Moreover, Casemiro is likely to be sold after his underwhelming displays in recent campaigns.

Tutto Atalanta state that Man Utd want Ederson to bolster the midfield and Retegui for the frontline. They sent scouts to watch the duo in action against AC Milan in Serie A last weekend.

Ederson & Retegui to Man Utd

The Brazilian scored the winner, and the forward was bright, although he didn’t make any goal contributions in this game. Having been impressed by the duo, Man Utd have already made ‘concrete’ contacts with the players’ representatives to secure their services.

Ederson is valued at around £43m by Transfermarkt and will enter the final two years of his current contract this summer. On the other hand, Retegui is valued at around £39m by Transfermarkt and still has three years left in his current contract. Therefore, the duo’s combined valuation is £82m.

Retegui has enjoyed a stellar campaign since joining from Genoa last summer, scoring 23 goals and registering three assists in 31 Serie A appearances. He is currently the leading goalscorer in the Italian top flight this season.

Ederson has been the undisputed starter in Gian Piero Gasperini’s starting eleven this season and has been guiding his side to mount a top-three charge.

Both Ederson and Retegui are 25 and are currently at the prime stage of their career. Therefore, this is the right time for them to take the next step.

Ederson and Retegui could be shrewd acquisitions for Man Utd if they purchase them. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the record Premier League champions eventually formalise their interest in signing the duo this summer.