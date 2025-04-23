Liverpool vs Arsenal preview, H2H, team news, line-ups, and prediction.

Arsenal will hope to avoid giving Liverpool the dreaded guard of honour ritual when they travel to Anfield Stadium to face the league leaders on Sunday, 11th May.

Throughout most of the campaign, Liverpool have consistently outperformed all other challengers, with Arne Slot’s first season at the helm looking likely to end in a Premier League crown.

Their only setbacks have come in a penalty shootout loss to Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League and a defeat to Newcastle United in the EFL Cup final. However, these remain the only blemishes in what has largely been a successful season for the Merseyside club.

Amid ongoing rumours regarding Trent Alexander-Arnold’s potential transfer to Real Madrid, Liverpool suffered their second league defeat under Slot last week, a 3-2 loss to Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Despite this, the Reds have only been defeated twice this season, with the Fulham loss marking their first away defeat of the league campaign. However, Slot’s team is not expected to make a habit of such results.

Liverpool have been the most dominant team in the Premier League across all aspects, from goals scored to goals conceded, as well as victories at home and away. With 35 points from 16 away games, they are the best-performing team on the road, seven points clear of any other club.

If Arsenal fail to beat Crystal Palace at home, Liverpool could secure the title as soon as Wednesday. However, should that not occur, Liverpool can clinch the trophy themselves next Sunday when they host Tottenham Hotspur.

As expected, fans with Liverpool tickets will be eager to seal the title as early as possible, and a crucial factor in this will be their upcoming clash with Arsenal, set to take place on Matchday 36, their third-to-last match of the season.

While many anticipate the title race will be decided well before that fixture, Liverpool ensured they kept the pressure on by edging closer to securing the Premier League title after a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Leicester City at King Power Stadium.

Coming off the bench, Trent Alexander-Arnold netted the decisive goal, bringing Liverpool to within three points of clinching the league title.

Though speculation about his future lingers, Alexander-Arnold’s goal left no room for doubt about its significance as he tore off his shirt and passionately celebrated with the away supporters.

Arsenal have four remaining fixtures before facing Liverpool. They need to rotate their squad as they balance their Champions League semifinal clash with Paris Saint-Germain occasionally alongside Premier League games against Crystal Palace and Bournemouth.

However, this particular match will be significant only if Liverpool falters against Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal manages to secure consecutive Premier League victories over Crystal Palace and Bournemouth.

Currently 13 points adrift of leaders Liverpool with just five games left, Arsenal’s aspirations for their first Premier League title since 2004 are likely to be delayed for at least another season.

Nevertheless, the Gunners can postpone Liverpool’s celebrations with a draw or a win, which would keep the Premier League title race alive for at least a few more days. If Crystal Palace manages to pull off an upset on Wednesday night, defeating Mikel Arteta’s team, it will seal the title for Liverpool.

While Arsenal will be eager to secure second place, currently holding a six-point lead over third-place Nottingham Forest, a significant portion of their focus has shifted toward pursuing a maiden UEFA Champions League trophy. Having achieved a stunning victory over Real Madrid in the quarter-finals, the Gunners are now just three matches away from European glory, facing Paris Saint-Germain in the semi-finals.

Arsenal have timed their run of form to perfection. At the time of writing, they are unbeaten in their last 11 matches, winning six. Their latest triumph came with a resounding 4-0 victory over Ipswich Town on Sunday. Leandro Trossard netted twice, and Gabriel Martinelli and Ethan Nwaneri also found the back of the net at Portman Road.

Liverpool vs Arsenal match details

Date: Wednesday, 7th May, 2025

Location: Liverpool, England

Venue: Anfield Stadium

Kick-off time: 04:30 PM GMT

Match stats and head-to-head

• Liverpool are on a six-match winning streak at Anfield in the Premier League, equalling their longest run of victories since December 2023, when they won seven straight matches.

• Mohamed Salah has achieved a remarkable feat, recording 10+ goals and 10+ assists in six Premier League seasons (2017-18, 2019-20, 2021-22, 2022-23, 2023-24, and 2024-25). This surpasses Wayne Rooney’s previous record of five seasons with such a contribution.

• On average, Liverpool have earned 6.42 corners per match in the Premier League this season.

• Since February 15, when Mikel Merino scored twice as a substitute in a 2-0 win over Leicester City, he has been the club’s top scorer with six goals and the player with the most goal involvements (10).

• Arsenal’s recent success can largely be attributed to Bukayo Saka’s return to full fitness. Additionally, Martin Ødegaard and Declan Rice have played pivotal roles, with Ødegaard leading the team in chances created in April (11). Rice, who has contributed to four goals (two goals, two assists), was also key in their thrilling UCL tie against Real Madrid, scoring two incredible free-kicks in the first leg.

• Heading into their next match, Arsenal are unbeaten in 11 games, with six victories. The most recent was a dominant 4-0 win over Ipswich Town, in which Leandro Trossard netted a brace, and Gabriel Martinelli and Ethan Nwaneri also scored.

• Gabriel Martinelli reached a significant milestone by scoring his 50th goal for Arsenal across all competitions during the Ipswich Town victory. At 23 years and 306 days, he became the fourth-youngest player in Premier League history to achieve this for the Gunners, following in the footsteps of Bukayo Saka (22y 159d), Cesc Fàbregas (23y 134d), and Theo Walcott (23y 235d).

• Liverpool secured their 24th Premier League win of the season against Leicester City. Only in two other top-flight campaigns have they recorded more wins after 33 matches: 25 in 2018-19 and 29 in 2019-20.

• Salah’s involvement in 45 Premier League goals this season (27 goals, 18 assists) sets a new record for a 38-game campaign. The record for a single season is 47, achieved by Andrew Cole in 1993-94 and Alan Shearer in 1994-95, both in 42-game seasons.

Team news

While it appears that Trent Alexander-Arnold will not be following in the footsteps of Salah and Van Dijk by committing to a new contract, Liverpool were nonetheless strengthened by the right-back’s return to the squad. After a month’s absence, his comeback was marked by scoring the decisive goal against Leicester.

Darwin Nunez is expected to return from the illness that sidelined him during the win over West Ham. With their potential inclusion, Liverpool will only have two remaining absentees: Joe Gomez, who is recovering from a hamstring injury, and Tyler Morton, who is still working through a shoulder issue.

Currently leading in the most Premier League goal contributions for a 38-game season, Salah is now just three goals/assists away from breaking the all-time competition record. He could further cement his legacy this weekend by becoming the first player in Premier League history to score in six separate matches against newly-promoted teams in a single season.

Following a red-card-worthy challenge from Davis on Sunday, Bukayo Saka understandably took a few moments to recover. While Arteta provided an optimistic update after the match, it would be wise for the Spaniard to consider reintegrating Nwaneri into the squad.

Another Hale End product, Myles Lewis-Skelly, could also return to the starting XI alongside Thomas Partey and Jurrien Timber. Arteta may opt for a lineup that mirrors the one he intends to deploy against PSG.

Meanwhile, Jorginho (chest), Kai Havertz (hamstring), Gabriel Jesus (knee), Gabriel Magalhaes (hamstring), and Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee) remain unavailable, with Riccardo Calafiori also sidelined. However, the latter’s knee issue may be resolved for next week’s first-leg encounter.

Prediction

Arsenal may have to give Liverpool a guard of honour at Anfield if they drop any points ahead of their game against the league leaders.

The Gunners will hope their North London neighbours Tottenham would do them the favour of extending their party celebrations. Still, recalling last season’s event where they celebrated a Manchester City victory at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, they cannot be relied upon.

It’ll be a challenging game for Mikel Arteta’s side, playing in front of a terrifying atmosphere by the Kop at Anfield.

However, they’re well aware of playing in intense atmospheres following their historic 2-1 win against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu, and they’ll hope to extend Liverpool’s title celebrations.

We’re predicting a 2-1 win for Liverpool.