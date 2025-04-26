Man Utd in discussion to sign Atalanta star Ederson

Manchester United have reportedly held talks over a deal to sign Atalanta star Ederson, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils currently have Manuel Ugarte, Christian Eriksen, Casemiro and Toby Collyer as the options to deploy in the midfield position. Kobbie Mainoo can also play in a deeper role, but Ruben Amorim likes to use him further forward.

Eriksen is set to leave as a free agent this summer, while Casemiro has struggled to showcase his best in recent years, although he has been much better in recent matches.

On the other hand, Collyer has struggled to stay fit, so Amorim has used Bruno Fernandes, who is an attacking midfielder by trait, in the deep-lying playmaker position.

Now, on GiveMeSport, Romano says that Man Utd could be open to cashing-in on Casemiro, and want to reinforce the engine room by signing Ederson.

Ederson to Man Utd

United have already held internal discussions about the possibility of signing him and previously held talks with the player’s representatives to let them know their interest in him.

More recently, Man Utd held internal meetings once again and believe Ederson would be an ideal option to play in Amorim’s system due to his physicality and strength.

Agreeing on personal terms with the Brazilian won’t be an issue for Man Utd, but Champions League football could be crucial to persuade him to join. Other clubs have also expressed their interest in him, and they would be able to offer him to play in Europe’s elite club competition.

The journalist says that Gian Piero Gasperini will leave Atalanta this summer, and La Dea might even be open to letting one or two of their key players leave. But, they want more than £38m for the South American.

Man Utd lack physicality in their midfield, as a result, they get overrun in big matches in the Premier League. Therefore, Ederson might be the right option to address this issue.

Ugarte is one of the most energetic midfielders in the world, and pairing him with Ederson would make United hard to play against.

Nevertheless, it is going to be interesting to see whether the record Premier League champions can eventually manage to lure him to Old Trafford during the off-season.