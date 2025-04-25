Manchester United keen on signing Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak

Manchester United are looking for a replacement for Andre Onana just two years after signing him from Inter Milan but remain constrained by their finances, as well as a lack of great options in the transfer market. The Red Devils could yet have the opportunity to sign a world-class player for a very reasonable price during the summer.

According to Spanish source El Nacional (h/t 90min), Manchester United could sign Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak. The La Liga giants are prepared to let go of their captain this summer for just £21 million, while Inter Milan and Paris Saint-Germain are also interested in his transfer prior to the start of next season.

Oblak has been described by his manager Diego Simeone as the ‘best in the world’ in his position. The 32-year-old has been one of their most crucial players in recent years, helping them win a La Liga title in 2021. After a lengthy spell with them, however, there seems like an interest on his part to try out a new challenge as well and United could possibly be favourites to sign him.

United could trump Inter and PSG to Oblak

Inter Milan and Paris Saint-Germain would be very attractive destinations for Jan Oblak considering they are consistently in the Champions League and also the favourites to win their domestic leagues. However, whether either club is ready to give him a primary role over Yann Sommer and Gianluigi Donnarumma is doubtful.

If he was to join Manchester United, the Slovenia captain would be a regular fixture in the first team ahead of Andre Onana, while also being paid a handsome wage. Should the Red Devils clinch qualification into next season’s Champions League, there is every reason to think they would be the favourites for the Atletico Madrid star during the transfer window.

United are expecting Altay Bayindir to depart Old Trafford in the summer, so if Oblak does end up joining them, it will be interesting to see if Onana is still retained or is sold with another back-up goalkeeper joining the team. In either case, Oblak’s purchase would be a brilliant addition as regardless of his age, he is on top of his game would be a good medium-term purchase.