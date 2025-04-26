Arsenal eyeing triple raid on Real Madrid as Arteta plots summer revamp

Arsenal are gearing up for an exciting summer transfer window as they look to finally win the Premier League next season with Liverpool imminently expected to clinch the title this time around as well. Andrea Berta’s appointment as their sporting director was already a sign of intent by the Gunners heading into the market, though they are now planning something even more gutsy.

Defensa Central (h/t 90min) has reported that Arsenal could sign as many as three Real Madrid players this summer with Arda Guler, Eduardo Camavinga and Rodrygo Goes all linked with a transfer to the Emirates Stadium. Collectively, the Champions League-winning trio have a valuation of a staggering £183 million on Transfermarkt.

Mikel Arteta already had the opportunity to look at them up close earlier this month in his team’s double-legged quarter-final versus Los Blancos in the Champions League. While no Madrid player was at their best across the two fixtures, there is no denying the quality in their squad which has brought them a lot of success in the last few years.

Guler may join, Camavinga and Rodrygo unlikely

In spite of their interest in three Real Madrid players, it is safe to assume that Arsenal could not succeed in signing all of them, especially as Real Madrid’s asking price for their young stars will be significantly steeper than their valuations on Transfermarkt. That said, a transfer for Arda Guler might be on the cards in the summer.

Guler has struggled for game time at the Santiago Bernabeu for two straight years under Carlo Ancelotti. It had been speculated that the former Fenerbahce wonderkid would consider a permanent transfer elsewhere in the summer but if the Whites end up changing managers, it remains to be seen what kind of an influence it has on the Turk’s situation in the Spanish capital.

Eduardo Camavinga and Rodrygo Goes, however, are two of the team’s most important players and have continued to pledge their loyalty to Real Madrid. While neither player has remotely hinted at wanting to leave, it is fair to think that the club will look for an unreasonably high price to part with two of its finest players from recent seasons.

From our partner tips.gg

Barring a raid on Real Madrid, Arsenal continue to be linked with numerous strikers and that might be a position Mikel Arteta looks to revamp first before looking at other areas of his squad.