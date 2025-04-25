2026 FIFA World Cup updates: key changes, prize money, favourites and more

The 23rd edition of the FIFA World Cup will be a spectacle like no other. Set to take place from June 11 to July 19, 2026, it will host 48 nations split into 12 groups, with 104 matches staged in 16 world-class stadiums across 16 cities in three different countries.

In June 2018, FIFA revealed that the United States, Canada, and Mexico had triumphed in their collaborative bid to host the 23rd edition of the tournament. Their joint proposal, ‘United 2026,’ secured 134 votes, emerging as the clear frontrunner. Morocco, which garnered 65 votes from the 211 FIFA member nations, finished second.

After the FIFA Council’s discussion before the 73rd FIFA Congress in Kigali, Rwanda, a decision was made to expand the number of matches for the 2026 World Cup. Additionally, the format will change from the former setup, which included 16 groups of three teams.

Furthermore, it has been officially confirmed that the grand finale will occur at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, with the complete match schedule now announced. The opening game will be held at the renowned Azteca Stadium in Mexico City.

In this article, Football Talk brings you a comprehensive overview of everything you need to know about the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

When will the 2026 FIFA World Cup take place?

The tournament’s opening match will occur in Mexico City on June 11 at the legendary Estadio Azteca, home to the Mexican national team and Liga MX’s Club America. Mexico could even kick off the first ball if they win the coin toss before the match.

This iconic stadium has a rich World Cup history, having hosted two finals: Brazil’s 1970 victory led by Pelé and Argentina’s triumph in 1986, with Diego Maradona as the star.

The group stage will end on June 27, and the World Cup’s inaugural round of 32 will kick off the following day. On July 4, coinciding with the 250th anniversary of the United States’ Independence Day, the competition will heat up as the final 16 teams vie for a spot in the quarter-finals. These matches will take place from July 9 to July 11. The first semi-final is scheduled for July 14, with the second semi-final to follow the next day.

The final will be held at the New York/New Jersey Stadium on July 19, while the third-place play-off will occur the day before, in Miami, a match few teams are eager to play.

Which stadiums will be used?

The 2026 World Cup will be hosted across 16 stadiums in 16 cities spanning the three nations, from the opening match of the group stage to the final whistle.

Eleven of these venues are in the United States, while Mexico will have three and Canada two. Some stadiums, typically used for NFL, CFL, or Liga MX events, will carry notable names for the World Cup.

United States

Atlanta Stadium (Mercedes-Benz Stadium) — Atlanta, Georgia; capacity: 75,000

Boston Stadium (Gillette Stadium) — Foxborough, Massachusetts; capacity: 65,000

Dallas Stadium (AT&T Stadium) — Arlington, Texas; capacity: 94,000

Houston Stadium (NRG Stadium) — Houston, Texas; capacity: 72,000

Kansas City Stadium (Arrowhead Stadium) — Kansas City, Missouri; capacity: 73,000

Los Angeles Stadium (SoFi Stadium) — Inglewood, California; capacity: 70,000

Miami Stadium (Hard Rock Stadium) — Miami Gardens, Florida; capacity: 65,000

New York/New Jersey Stadium (MetLife

Stadium) — East Rutherford, New Jersey; capacity: 82,500

Philadelphia Stadium (Lincoln Financial Field) — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; capacity: 69,000

San Francisco Bay Area Stadium (Levi’s Stadium) — Santa Clara, California; capacity: 71,000

Seattle Stadium (Lumen Field) — Seattle, Washington; capacity: 69,000

Mexico

Estadio Azteca — Coyoacan, Mexico City; capacity: 83,000

Estadio Monterrey (Estadio BBVA) — Guadalupe, Nuevo León; capacity: 53,500

Estadio Guadalajara (Estadio Akron) — Zapopan, Jalisco; capacity: 48,000

Canada

Toronto Stadium (BMO Field) — Toronto, Ontario; capacity: 45,000

BC Place — Vancouver, British Columbia; capacity: 54,000

Key changes for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

For the first time in history, a World Cup will be hosted by three countries, with Morocco, Spain, and Portugal following suit for the 2030 tournament.

Next year’s World Cup will also be the largest in history, expanding to include 48 teams — 16 more than the 2022 Qatar tournament and the previous seven World Cups dating back to 1998. This increase in the number of teams means more games, and fans will enjoy 40 additional matches compared to 2022, with a total of 104 games.

The format will also change. While Qatar 2022 featured eight groups of four teams in the first round, North America’s 2026 tournament will introduce 12 groups to accommodate the larger field. Each group will still consist of four teams, with the top two from each group advancing to the 32-team knockout stage after six round-robin matches.

How does qualification work?

Nations from all over the globe will have their qualifying campaigns for the 2026 World Cup, with teams from UEFA, CONMEBOL (South America), CONCACAF (North, Central America, and the Caribbean), AFC (Asia), OFC (Oceania), and CAF (Africa) competing.

In line with the tradition for World Cup host nations, Mexico, Canada, and the U.S. are automatically qualified for the 2026 tournament. However, the remaining 45 spots will be fiercely contested by FIFA’s other member countries over the next year and beyond.

For example, 16 European teams will participate in next year’s World Cup. The 55 UEFA members will begin their qualification journey in March, following the group-stage draw in December. The first phase of qualification will conclude in November.

The top team from each of the 12 initial groups will secure automatic qualification. Additionally, the 12 runners-up, along with four top-ranked teams from the 2024-25 UEFA Nations League who didn’t finish first or second in their groups, will have a chance to qualify through play-offs in March.

The allocation of finalist slots is as follows: AFC will have 8, CAF will have 9, CONCACAF 6, CONMEBOL 6, OFC 1, and UEFA 16.

Qualifying for Oceania will wrap up in March 2025, while South America’s CONMEBOL campaign, featuring Brazil and defending champions Argentina, will finish by September 2025. The final spots for CAF and CONCACAF will be decided by November 2025, with UEFA’s European qualifiers concluding in March 2026.

In addition, two final spots will be determined through an inter-confederation play-off. This play-off will take place in March 2026 and involve six teams — one from each confederation (except UEFA) and one more from the confederation of the host countries.

Qualified teams so far

Four teams secured their places for the 2026 World Cup during the international break, even though some European nations have not yet begun their qualifying campaigns.

Japan were the first to clinch a spot, securing qualification with three games remaining after a 2-0 victory over Bahrain.

New Zealand soon followed, triumphing 3-0 against New Caledonia in the Oceania final.

Iran also qualified after a 2-2 draw with Uzbekistan, while defending champions Argentina sealed their place with a dominant 4-1 win over Brazil.

This brings the total number of teams qualified to seven, with the United States, Canada, and Mexico automatically qualifying as co-hosts.

By March 2026, the 48 teams qualifying for the World Cup lineup will be finalised, and fans will have access to the complete fixture list detailing matchups, venues, and kick-off times.

Who won the last tournament?

Eight-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi fulfilled his long-held dream of winning a World Cup title with Argentina three years ago, adding a glorious chapter to his illustrious career.

The final against 2018 champions France will be etched into football and entertainment folklore—retold as a legend and revisited as a timeless classic for generations.

Kylian Mbappé’s hat-trick, making him only the second player in history to score three goals in a World Cup final (after Geoff Hurst’s feat in England’s 1966 victory), helped level the match at 3-3. Messi, who scored twice, including one in extra time, played a crucial role, but the game ultimately went to penalties.

The shootout saw France’s hopes dashed after Mbappé’s dramatic equaliser in the 118th minute, as goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez’s heroics guided Argentina to a 4-2 victory, securing their first World Cup title since 1986. The final also marked the second consecutive World Cup managed by Didier Deschamps, who had captained France to their 1998 victory.

Who are the favourites to win this time?

Although not every team has officially qualified, Argentina currently sits atop FIFA’s world rankings, making them one of the favourites to defend their World Cup title and potentially add a fourth star to their jerseys following victories in 1978, 1986, and 2022.

France, ranked second, will undoubtedly be eager for revenge after falling short of retaining their title in Qatar. Spain, sitting third in the rankings, will aim to follow up their successful 2024 European Championship campaign and their women’s team’s triumph in the 2023 World Cup with a second men’s title, their first coming in 2010. England, ranked fourth, will face the pressure of a nation that hasn’t seen a World Cup win in 60 years since they lifted the trophy as hosts in 1966.

The record five-time champions Brazil will be determined to leave their mark in North America. Brazil emerged victorious the last time a World Cup was held in this region, in 1994. If they qualify, Portugal, the Netherlands, Belgium, Italy, and Germany round out the top 10, with each nation bringing their aspirations of glory to the tournament.

Although the top contenders have traditionally come from Europe and South America, who have won all 22 previous World Cups (Europe with 12 titles and South America with 10), 2026 may well be the year when a first-ever winner emerges from Africa, Asia, North and Central America, or Oceania. The stage is set for surprises and a new chapter in the sport’s rich history.

How much is the prize money?

FIFA has yet to announce the prize money officially, but it is expected to increase from the previous tournament’s total.

In Qatar, the total prize pool for the 32 teams was $440 million (£354 million), with Argentina, as the 2022 champions, earning $42 million—the highest amount ever awarded to a World Cup winner.

Fixture schedule

The complete fixture list, including group games and kick-off times, will be released after the final tournament draw, expected towards the end of 2025. Fans will then be able to buy FIFA World Cup 2026 tickets for the group stage games.

However, FIFA has confirmed key dates, including the opening match in Mexico City and the final at the New York/New Jersey Stadium, home of the New York Giants and New York Jets.