Liverpool remain keen on signing Antonee Robinson

Liverpool are reportedly still interested in signing Fulham star Antonee Robinson, as per transfer journalist Graeme Bailey.

The Reds are set to become the Premier League champions under Arne Slot this season, and the Dutch boss is going to achieve this feat without spending big last summer.

The Merseyside club need one more point from the remaining five games to become the English champions, and if they avoid defeat against Tottenham Hotspur this weekend, they will win the title at Anfield.

Liverpool are reportedly planning to spend this summer to stay at the top, and signing a new left-back is on Slot’s agenda following Andy Robertson’s inconsistent displays this season.

On TBR Football, Bailey says that the Reds are prioritising signing AFC Bournemouth star Milos Kerkez, as they believe he has high potential. They have even held talks to secure his service.

Robinson to Liverpool

But Liverpool are also interested in Robinson, having monitored his performances over the last 12 months. Moreover, a few people within the club prefer the USA international over Kerkez as he is currently one of the best LBs in the Premier League and will be able to slot straight into the starting eleven.

The Cottagers might be open to cashing-in on him for a fee of around £40m with his existing deal set to run until 2028.

Despite Robertson’s sign of decline this season, the Anfield club are ready to keep hold of him and are willing to part ways with second-choice option Kostas Tsimikas.

Robinson has enjoyed a stellar campaign this season, registering 10 assists and keeping five clean sheets in 33 Premier League appearances. Moreover, he kept Mohamed Salah quiet in both games this term, although the Egyptian managed to provide an assist in the home fixture.

The 27-year-old is quick, strong, good in the air, and efficient in defensive contributions. He is currently at the prime stage of his career, so he would be a great coup for Liverpool should they hire him.

It is going to be interesting to see who Slot’s side eventually opt to sign in the upcoming transfer window to strengthen the defensive department.