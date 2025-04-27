Liverpool battling with Man Utd to sign Gregor Kobel

Liverpool are reportedly in a battle with Manchester United over a deal to sign Borussia Dortmund star Gregor Kobel, as per Caught Offside.

The Red Devils have struggled with their goalkeeping department in recent times as Andre Onana continues to make costly errors every now and then.

Altay Bayindir is the second choice option Ruben Amorim currently has at his disposal and was recently given an opportunity against Newcastle United to prove himself and clinch the first place.

However, he was untidy with his feet and made a howler that led to a goal. In the end, United lost the game 4-1. Therefore, Onana has regained his spot once again.

It has been reported that Amorim hasn’t been impressed by the Cameroonian, so he wants a new goalkeeper ahead of next season.

Caught Offside claim that Man Utd have registered their interest in Kobel and could make a concrete approach to lure him to Old Trafford this summer.

Dortmund don’t want to let the Swiss go for cheap as he still has three years left in his current contract and want at least £43m. However, United don’t want to spend that much, and BVB could be forced to sell Kobel for a reduced fee this summer should they fail to qualify for the Champions League. Nico Kovac’s side are currently sitting outside of the top-four.

The report claim Liverpool, Chelsea, and Manchester City are also interested in signing Kobel. So, he isn’t short of potential suitors at the moment.

Liverpool currently have Caoimhin Kelleher and Alisson Becker as the goalkeeper options. The Irishman is likely to leave this summer, and the Reds have already purchased Giorgi Mamardashvili. Therefore, they don’t need a new shot-stopper unless they cash-in on Alisson as well, which is highly unlikely.

Kobel, standing at 6ft 4in tall, has displayed inconsistent performances at Signal Iduna Park in recent years, so he might not be the best option for Liverpool or Man Utd to bolster the last line of defence.

Nevertheless, it is going to be interesting to see whether the record Premier League champions or the Merseyside club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his service this summer.