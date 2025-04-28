Manchester United could make £34 million bid for Inter Milan defender Denzel Dumfries

Manchester United have lost 15 times in the Premier League this season but for what remains of 2024/25, they are set to prioritise on winning the Europa League in a bid to play in the Champions League in the next campaign. Regardless of how they end the ongoing year, there is expected to be a major squad rebuild during Ruben Amorim’s first summer since joining the club.

GiveMeSport has reported that one of the Portuguese’s targets is Inter Milan wing-back Denzel Dumfries and Manchester United could make a £34 million bid for him in the near future. The 29-year-old was on their radar last year after Inter’s triumphant 2023-24 season in Serie A as well but Noussair Mazraoui was ultimately signed from Bayern Munich.

Dumfries is one of the world’s best right wing-backs and remains a key part of the Netherlands national team as well. He is superb with the ball at his feet and his pace helps him make bold overlapping runs down the flank too. Defensively, he is physically strong and has a very good ability to put in tackles or intercept passes, aided by his tall height.

Dumfries unlikely to join Man United

Though Manchester United are interested in signing Denzel Dumfries and will fancy their chances of signing him from Inter Milan if they make the Champions League, the Dutch international is unlikely to join the Red Devils. Not only is the player a key part of the Nerazzurri’s plans but he also has expressed no desire to leave San Siro any time soon.

He has a contract with Inter until June 2028, so it is also debatable whether a £34 million offer from Manchester United will compel the Serie A giants into selling them. From a sporting perspective too, the Italians have done exceedingly better than the English giants in their respective league as well as the continental stage, so there is no great reason for Dumfries to join United.