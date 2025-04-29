Liverpool keen on signing Bournemouth star Milos Kerkez

Liverpool are keeping tabs on Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez over a possible move to Anfield in the summer, according to TEAMtalk.

The Reds were confirmed Premier League champions on Sunday after beating Tottenham Hotspur 5-1 at Anfield to become the most successful English club. The victory saw the Reds go 17 points clear at the top of the table with four games left. The club are now looking to reinforce their squad further ahead of their title defence next season, and players have been earmarked as potential options for solidifying various positions in the team.

Among those players is Kerkez, and TEAMtalk reports that the Merseyside club are poised to beat their European competitors to the Hungary international’s signature after monitoring him closely for several months.

Having shortlisted him as a ‘top target’ for a summer transfer, the report adds that Liverpool are now leading the race to sign Kerkez as a potential long-term replacement for 31-year-old Andy Robertson.

TEAMtalk adds that the 21-year-old has been in regular contact with Liverpool as both parties hold talks to seal a deal to Anfield in the summer.

Kerkez a top target

Although Kerkez still has three years left on his contract at the Vitality Stadium, the report reveals that there’s no release clause in the deal, and a bid in the region of £45m from the Reds could convince the Cherries to sell.

Roberson’s successful spell at Anfield could close as the Scotland international nears the last pages of the previous chapter in his illustrious Liverpool career.

After Hull City’s relegation, the Scotsman joined the Reds as a relatively unknown figure in 2017. Since then, he has enjoyed a trophy-laden eight-year spell at Anfield.

Despite playing a key part in Liverpool’s recent Premier League win, it is evident that the left-back’s performances have dropped, and at 31, he’s no more the marauding fullback he once was under Jürgen Klopp.

While there are no indications of his possible departure yet, a swoop for a replacement makes sense, and Kerkez fits the bill.

The Hungarian is defensively solid, efficient on the ball, reliable in attack, and with exceptional crossing ability.

A £45m fee for the 21-year-old will be an absolute bargain as the Reds will hope he nails down the position for years just as Robertson did.