Chelsea set to make £47 million bid for Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca is set to sign a new goalkeeper this summer after being left underwhelmed by Filip Jorgensen as well as Robert Sanchez. The former’s reaction times are not up to the mark, while the latter is prone to making errors when playing the ball out from the back, thus raising concerns over their continuity at the club beyond this season.

Spanish source Fichajes (h/t 90min) has reported that Chelsea are set to make a £47 million bid for Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel. The Swiss international was a Champions League finalist last year but after staying put with the Bundesliga giants in the ongoing campaign, he could secure a well-earned transfer to the Premier League soon.

Kobel the ideal addition to the Chelsea side

Gregor Kobel would be a fabulous signing for Chelsea. The 27-year-old is about to enter the prime years of his career and having played in one of the world’s technically strongest leagues as well as in the Champions League consistently, he has the experience and qualities to succeed in the Premier League if a swoop to London works out in the transfer window.

He is 195 centrimetres tall, so a lanky physique allows him to have a good command of the goalpost. He can reach the top and bottom corners nonchalantly and also easily holds onto crosses into the box. With possession at his feet, he is able to deal with the pressure nicely to distribute the ball into the areas higher up the pitch and also makes composed, intelligent passes to defenders.

Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea might continue to deal for players other than Kobel as well in the summer. The Blues are also keen on Jamie Gittens. The 20-year-old is among their primary targets and with a swap deal including Jadon Sancho also on the cards for the forward, it might be a transfer window of some good business between the two European giants.