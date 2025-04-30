Tottenham Hotspur vs Bodø/Glimt preview, H2H, team news, line-ups, and prediction

Ange Postecoglou’s quest for silverware will face another hurdle on Thursday night when his Tottenham Hotspur side hosts four-time Norwegian champions Bodø/Glimt at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Tottenham made an impressive start to the league stage, winning each of their opening three games; however, their momentum faltered due to a growing injury list. Nonetheless, January’s triumphs over Hoffenheim and Elfsborg secured their progression into the final eight.

With his squad regaining fitness, Postecoglou has turned his attention fully to European affairs. Following successful outings in both the round of 16 and quarter-finals, optimism is rising over the club’s pursuit of its first continental title since 1984.

Tottenham were once vying across three fronts, but that ambition came crashing down within days after the League Cup and FA Cup exit at the hands of Liverpool and Aston Villa, respectively.

AZ’s 1-0 success in the Europa League round of 16 first leg had Spurs under pressure, yet they’ve remained unbeaten in three games since (winning two). This puts them two matches away from reaching a major European final for the first time since their 2019 Champions League loss to Liverpool.

Tottenham fans are already thinking about purchasing UEFA Europa League final tickets and capturing victory in Bilbao would serve as a key justification for Postecoglou’s project while also providing some joy in what has been an underwhelming campaign that will end with a bottom-half Premier League finish.

Tottenham produced arguably one of their standout performances of the season when it counted most, prevailing 1-0 against 2022 winners Eintracht Frankfurt in Germany during the quarter-final second leg. A penalty by Dominic Solanke secured a 2-1 win on aggregate for the north Londoners.

Despite enduring a difficult season overall, Spurs have displayed character throughout this European run, losing just two of their twelve fixtures and sustaining a nineteen-match home unbeaten record in European competition dating back to the 2019-20 Champions League—an achievement that should fuel their belief ahead of the clash with Bodø/Glimt.

They approach this contest after being dismantled in a 5-1 defeat at Anfield by newly-crowned 2024/25 Premier League champions Liverpool, despite having taken the lead in the 12th minute through Dominic Solanke.

Bodø/Glimt have captured widespread attention in European football this season. They made history by eliminating Lazio in a dramatic penalty shoot-out in Rome. They became the inaugural Norwegian side to reach the semi-finals of a senior UEFA men’s club tournament.

Nevertheless, they now confront a formidable hurdle, given their past meetings with English opponents have all ended in losses; they were defeated twice by Arsenal during the 2022-23 Europa League and once by Manchester United in this season’s group stage.

Winners of Norway’s top-flight title on four occasions, the club has emerged as one of the most unexpected stories of this Europa League edition. Glimt’s path to the final four has been extraordinary, underlining their capacity to hold their own against some of the continent’s more seasoned sides.

Glimt collected 14 points in the group phase, securing 9th in the overall standings. With four victories, two draws, and two losses—alongside 14 goals scored and 11 conceded—their performances underscored competitive consistency. Across this Europa League campaign, their record features eight wins, two draws, and four losses, with 27 goals for and 20 against.

A significant aspect of their momentum has been their current form. Entering the semi-final, Glimt are unbeaten in five matches in all competitions, registering four wins and one draw. Their latest result—a commanding 3-0 triumph over KFUM Oslo—will have lifted spirits ahead of their toughest test.

Kjetil Knutsen’s tactical framework, marked by intense pressing and swift transitional play, has yielded success against more fancied teams. His side’s ability to shift tactical gears while retaining offensive principles has played a crucial role in the club’s European exploits this term.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Bodø/Glimt match details

Date: Thursday, 1st May 2025

Location: London, England

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Kick-off time: 08:00 PM GMT, 07:00 PM UTC

Match stats and head-to-head

• Despite enduring a dismal domestic campaign in which they’ve recorded 19 losses, Tottenham have remained a formidable contender in European competition—losing just twice across twelve fixtures—while maintaining an impressive unbeaten run of nineteen home games in Europe that stretches back to the 2019–20 Champions League.

• Ange Postecoglou has never exited a second full season at a club without silverware. Of the three teams he departed without claiming a trophy—Panachaiki, Whittlesea Zebras, and Melbourne Victory—he left before completing two years in charge, with the latter departure after 18 months to take over the Australian national side.

• Glimt’s European journey have captured widespread attention after they made history by becoming the first Norwegian outfit to reach the semi-finals of a senior UEFA men’s club competition, overcoming Lazio via a dramatic penalty shoot-out in Rome.

• Previous matchups with English sides have disappointed the Norwegians—they fell to Arsenal twice in the 2022–23 Europa League and were also defeated by Manchester United in this season’s group phase.

• Kjetil Knutsen’s men head into this semi-final clash in strong form, unbeaten in their last five matches across all contests, winning four and drawing one.

• In the group stages, Glimt earned 14 points and secured 9th spot overall. Their group record stood at four wins, two draws, and two losses, scoring 14 and conceding 11. Across the entire Europa League campaign, they have recorded eight wins, two draws, and four losses—netting 27 goals and shipping 20.

Team news

Tottenham’s primary worry ahead of their upcoming fixture is the fitness of captain Son Heung-min. The South Korean international has missed the last four games owing to a foot problem and was absent from the decisive win in Frankfurt that sealed Spurs’ progression to the semi-finals.

While manager Ange Postecoglou noted before the Liverpool defeat that Son was showing signs of improvement and had resumed training, his tone after the match was less conclusive—labelling Son’s involvement in the opening leg against Bodø/Glimt as doubtful, though hinting at a possible return for the second leg in Norway the following week.

As for the rest of the squad, Postecoglou confirmed that all players who featured in the recent match came through without issues, suggesting they should be available for Thursday’s contest. The exceptions remain Radu Dragusin, sidelined through injury, and the unregistered duo Antonin Kinsky and Timo Werner, while the club monitors Son’s fitness.

On the other hand, the Norwegian titleholders are already without three suspended players, including their influential captain, Patrick Berg.

Further concerns have emerged surrounding defender Odin Bjortuft and winger Ole Blomberg, who are now in injury doubt.

Bjortuft, aged 26, had to be withdrawn shortly after the interval in Sunday’s 3-0 domestic victory against KFUM with what appeared to be a groin issue.

He is now uncertain for this week’s journey to North London, as is wide player Blomberg, who sat out the weekend fixture altogether after sustaining an injury earlier this month.

Berg, 27, is ruled out due to suspension, alongside midfield teammate Hakon Evjen and forward Andreas Helmersen—the latter having scored a decisive goal in their quarter-final upset over Serie A outfit Lazio, adding to Glimt’s growing list of notable victories this campaign.

Predicted starting lineup

Tottenham predicted starting lineup.

Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Bergvall, Bentancur, Maddison; Kulusevski, Solanke, Tel.

Bodø/Glimt predicted starting lineup.

Khaikin; Sjovold, Bjortuft, Gundersen, Bjorkan; Brunstad Fet, Auklend, Saltnes, Hauge; Maatta, Hogh.

Prediction

For Tottenham, the primary objective would be to settle the contest in the opening leg, particularly considering Bodø/Glimt’s frailties on their travels. The North London club would aim to apply sustained pressure through an aggressive high press and consistent attacking play. With a clear physical edge, Spurs would likely target set-piece scenarios where their Norwegian opponents have shown weakness.

Equally crucial will be their need to stay compact defensively to avoid conceding a crucial away goal, which could swing the psychological advantage in Glimt’s favour.

Conversely, the visitors would prioritise defensive organisation and aim to soak up pressure from the hosts while exploiting any space on swift transitions, relying on their pace in attack. The goal for Knutsen’s men would be to return to Norway with a draw or a narrow margin, whether ahead or behind.

This side has already eliminated Olympiacos, FC Twente, and Besiktas on their European run so they shouldn’t be underestimated. They even caused problems for likely finalists Manchester United, having taken a 2-1 lead at Old Trafford back in November before ultimately falling 3-2, courtesy of a Rasmus Højlund brace—evidence that Tottenham cannot afford complacency.

However, we’re backing Spurs to edge it in North London to put one foot in the final

We’re predicting a 2-1 win for Tottenham.