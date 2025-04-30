Man Utd ‘closely monitoring’ Atalanta midfielder Ederson

Manchester United are plotting a swoop for Atalanta’s midfielder Ederson this summer, according to Spanish journalist Eduardo Burgos.

A summer revamp is expected at Old Trafford this summer, with significant outgoings. New players will be brought in to give Ruben Amorim the adequate tools to compete for major honours in the 2025-26 campaign.

One player being eyed is Atalanta’s Ederson, who has been enjoying a meteoric rise in form since moving to the Bergamo-based outfit from Salernitana.

As per Burgos, the Red Devils are ‘closely monitoring’ the situation of the three-cap Brazil international at the Gewiss Stadium regarding a possible summer move to the club.

With two years left in his contract, the Spanish transfer expert adds that La Dea are open to letting the 25-year-old leave this summer with a €75m (£63m) price tag being placed.

However, United could negotiate the price but will face stern competition for his signature. Atlético Madrid, Manchester City, Juventus, and Real Madrid are also keen on acquiring the Brazilian midfielder, as per the report.

Combative midfielder

Manchester United are not short of options in midfield, but the lingering question has been the lack of quality in the middle of the park.

Christian Eriksen and Casemiro are 33, and while they’ve occasionally been impressive, they’re at the end of their careers and replacements will be needed.

From our partner tips.gg

On the other hand, Kobbie Mainoo and Mason Mount have had niggling injury concerns that have kept them out for most of the season.

Summer signing Manuel Ugarte has begun to find his feet despite his early struggles, while Bruno Fernandes has unarguably been the club’s best player this season.

Swooping for a reliable midfield option like Ederson would be a great addition to Amorim’s squad. His tenacity in the middle of the park would allow Fernandes to roam with more attacking freedom.

The Brazilian’s ball recovery ability, interceptions, and tackling have been among the best in the Italian top division in recent seasons. His on-ball abilities are also a perfect match for the archetypical player who excels in Amorim’s system.

Manchester United sit 14th in the Premier League table and will hope their summer reinforcements will help propel them back to the formidable title-chasing side they once were.