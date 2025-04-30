Liverpool battling with Man Utd to sign Amadou Kone

Liverpool are reportedly in a battle with Manchester United over a deal to sign Stade de Reims youngster Amadou Kone, as per Football Insider.

Despite spending not much money in the last two transfer windows, the Reds have managed to win the Premier League title in Arne Slot’s debut campaign as the manager.

It has been reported that the Merseyside club will remain busy this summer to bolster the squad in order to maintain their level. Slot wanted to hire a new midfielder ahead of this season, but eventually failed to do that.

Now, it appears they are planning to finally hire a new midfielder. Football Insider state that Liverpool are interested in Kone and have been monitoring his development closely before making a potential swoop. The 19-year-old still has three years left in his current contract and is valued at around £20m.

However, purchasing the youngster won’t be straightforward for the Merseyside club as Man Utd are also in this race and have been keeping a close eye on him.

The Red Devils are reportedly planning to rebuild the squad to help Ruben Amorim turn the situation around, having endured a woeful campaign this season.

They are reportedly willing to sign a new striker and a No.10. Moreover, Amorim wants a new midfielder as a potential long-term replacement for Casemiro, who has been displaying disappointing performances in recent years.

Kone has been playing as a double midfield pivot for Reims. After joining the French side a couple of years ago, he has established himself as a key player this season.

The African is a robust player and is extremely strong in winning duels, although he is yet to turn 20. Moreover, he is comfortable with possession and has an eye for long-range passing.

Kone is a talented player and possesses the potential to become a top-class midfielder in the future. Therefore, he would be an excellent acquisition for Liverpool or Man Utd with a view to the long-term future if either club purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Merseyside club or the Old Trafford club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his service this summer.