Liverpool plot swoop to sign Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton

Liverpool are reportedly planning to make a move to sign Crystal Palace star Adam Wharton, as per transfer expert Mike Brown.

After moving to Selhurst Park from Blackburn Rovers at the beginning of last year, the 21-year-old displayed impressive performances in the Premier League last campaign and helped his side finish in mid-table.

This season, he endured a slow start and was out injured for several months before displaying his best again in recent weeks. The Englishman has helped his side reach the final of the FA Cup and will face off against Manchester City.

Therefore, Wharton’s recent eye-catching displays have attracted the attention of several big Premier League clubs ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

On Football Insider, Brown says that Wharton would be one of the top targets for Liverpool to reinforce the midfield department this summer. He is an extremely talented player and possesses excellent passing qualities. Therefore, the Englishman would be an ideal option for the Reds.

Wharton to Liverpool

The former scout raises the concern that the player isn’t the best in defensive situations, but he says the midfielder’s weakness won’t get too exposed for Liverpool, as they are a possession-based team.

Purchasing Wharton won’t be easy for Liverpool as Crystal Palace want to keep hold of him, and Slot’s side need to offer a ‘huge’ amount of money to persuade Oliver Glasner’s side to cash-in.

Brown said:

“Certain players are suited to certain clubs and certain ways of playing, so the criticisms I have of his game at Palace would be far less of a problem at Liverpool. From what I’ve seen and heard, he is going to be one of the top targets in the summer. “It won’t be easy to do, because Palace want to keep their best players and build on what they’ve done this season, so it could cost a huge fee for him to move.”

The 21-year-old is valued at around £30m by Transfermarkt and still has four years left in his current contract. Therefore, the Eagles are in a strong position to demand a huge fee.

Liverpool have been in search of a new midfielder since last summer, and it is going to be interesting to see whether they eventually opt to reinforce the engine room by signing Wharton during the off-season.