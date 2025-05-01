Barcelona vs Real Madrid preview, H2H, team news, line-ups, and prediction

Barcelona and Real Madrid will renew their rivalry when they clash on Sunday, 11th May, for the fourth time this season in a title-deciding clash in La Liga.

Barcelona’s title defence last term fell short, and this season has seen its share of highs and lows. They began brightly with a major Clásico victory, but a winter dip saw them fall to third in the standings. That four-game winless run was followed by nine straight wins, which lifted them to the summit. Although that streak ended with a draw against Real Betis, they have secured three consecutive wins. Now, with five matches left, they sit four points clear and hold the title destiny in their own hands, boosted further by their Copa del Rey triumph over Real Madrid.

For Hansi Flick, the dream of a debut-season treble remains alive. The German tactician has guided Barcelona to the top of La Liga, a Champions League semi-final berth, and Copa del Rey glory over their fiercest rivals. The Blaugrana, unbeaten in 14 league outings, maintain a four-point cushion over Madrid, with one final Clásico still to come — a clash likely to define the title race.

Lewandowski’s absence will raise concerns over their finishing. The prolific striker, who has bagged 40 goals in 48 games this season, missed the Mallorca fixture due to a hamstring issue sustained in the dramatic 4-3 win at Celta Vigo.

Fans with Barcelona tickets have been treated to some exciting fixtures this season as goal-laden thrillers have marked their campaign. Their Copa del Rey semi-final against Atlético Madrid featured a wild 4-4 first leg followed by a narrow 1-0 win. Meanwhile, their Champions League semi-final first leg against Inter Milan ended in a gripping 3-3 draw at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys. With their matches averaging 4.0 goals across all competitions — the highest in Europe’s top five leagues — entertainment has never been in short supply.

On the other hand, Carlo Ancelotti’s reign in the Spanish capital appears to be nearing its end. Their heavy Champions League exit to Arsenal and a crushing defeat to Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final have crushed any lingering hopes of domestic glory, fuelling speculation of his potential move to the Brazil national team. At Bayer Leverkusen, Xabi Alonso has emerged as a strong candidate to replace him.

Although Madrid have lifted the La Liga trophy five times in the past 13 seasons, they’ve failed to retain it during that span. The last successful title defence came in 2007-08 when they finished eight points ahead of Villarreal. The year before, they won it head-to-head over Barcelona.

A shaky start this season saw Los Blancos chasing from behind, and despite briefly topping the table, they’ve found themselves trailing again. Following a surprise home loss to Valencia, Ancelotti’s side responded with narrow 1-0 wins over Deportivo Alaves, Athletic Bilbao and Getafe to stay close to leaders Barcelona. The two are set to clash in a few weeks in what could be a decisive league showdown.

Madrid’s most recent outing saw them claim a 1-0 win at Getafe, courtesy of a first-half goal from Arda Güler. With five games left, that result has kept their title challenge alive.

Despite their domestic struggles, Madrid already have silverware this season—the UEFA Super Cup, which they won in August—and will participate in the revamped Club World Cup starting mid-June.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid match details

Date: Sunday, 11th May

Location: Barcelona, Spain

Venue: Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys

Kick-off time: 03:15 PM GMT

Date: Sunday, 11th May

Location: Barcelona, Spain

Venue: Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys

Kick-off time: 03:15 PM GMT

Match stats and head-to-head

• Barcelona have held firm control over the Clásico rivalry this season, securing a commanding 4-0 win at the Santiago Bernabéu in La Liga, a 5-2 triumph in the Spanish Super Cup, and edging out Real Madrid 3-2 in the Copa del Rey final.

• The Blaugrana’s have averaged 4.0 goals per game across all competitions – the highest among clubs in Europe’s top five leagues.

• Hansi Flick’s Barca have netted 89 goals in La Liga this season, the most by any side and 23 more than second-placed Madrid.

• At the time of writing, Madrid have won four of their last five games, including three in a row.

• The Los Blancos have also kept three consecutive clean sheets in their last three games in La Liga with a similar scoreline. They won all three games against Alaves, Athletic Bilbao and Getafe with a 1-0 scoreline.

• Barcelona are also on a three-game winning streak in La Liga.

Team news

Barcelona have been dealt a significant blow, with Jules Koundé ruled out due to a calf injury sustained in the clash with Inter. The French defender, a consistent presence under Hansi Flick this season, will miss both the decisive second leg against the Italian side and the upcoming Clásico against Real Madrid in La Liga.

Koundé’s absence leaves a noticeable void in defence, though Flick may find some relief with Alejandro Balde, who is expected to return soon from a hamstring injury. Balde is on track to feature in the second leg in Italy, potentially replacing Gerard Martin at left-back. Andreas Christensen has also returned, adding depth alongside Eric Garcia, Pau Cubarsí and Ronald Araújo.

Meanwhile, Robert Lewandowski remains doubtful after picking up a knee tendon issue 10 days ago. His availability for the second leg remains uncertain, though he has not been ruled out.

On the other side, Real Madrid continue to grapple with an extensive injury list. Dani Carvajal is out with a knee injury sustained in early October, though he may return in time for the Club World Cup. Eder Militão has returned to training after tearing his ACL in November but is unlikely to be fit for the Barcelona clash. Ferland Mendy’s season is over following a thigh rupture sustained in last week’s El Clásico.

David Alaba, who underwent surgery for a meniscus injury, will be sidelined until the 2025–26 campaign. Eduardo Camavinga has been ruled out for the rest of the season due to an adductor injury. At the same time, Antonio Rüdiger is also done for the season — not only due to a meniscus operation but also because of a six-game ban following his conduct in the Copa del Rey final.

Prediction

Hansi Flick has now overseen three Clásico victories since arriving at Barcelona in the summer, with the latest triumph — a Copa del Rey final win — marking his first major trophy with the club. His side also clinched the Spanish Super Cup earlier in the season, but this recent success holds greater weight.

For Carlo Ancelotti, the defeat may have signalled his final opportunity to secure silverware with Real Madrid. The Italian coach is expected to depart at the end of the campaign, and his side now trail Barcelona by four points in La Liga, with a single Clásico remaining.

That upcoming showdown, scheduled for Sunday, 11 May, in the league, could be decisive in determining whether Barcelona go on to complete a domestic treble.

Before then, Madrid will look to respond when they host Celta Vigo this weekend. Having suffered consecutive losses to their fiercest rivals, Ancelotti’s men will be eager to restore confidence ahead of what could be a title-defining clash in Catalonia.

We’re predicting a 3-1 win for Barcelona.