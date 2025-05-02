Man Utd on track to sign Wolves star Matheus Cunha



According to TBR Football, Manchester United are on track to sign one of Wolverhampton Wanderers’ best players this season.

The Red Devils are planning for a busy summer transfer window and they could make multiple additions to their attack.

Wolverhampton Wanderers star Matheus Cunha has opened the door for a transfer and TBR Football claim that personal terms are all but agreed.

The Brazilian has given his priority to the Red Devils, but the club still need to work on the financial details for his transfer from the Midlands side.

Strong chance

Cunha, described as ‘phenomenal‘ by former striker Darren Bent, has been in the form of his life this campaign. The 25-year-old has accumulated 17 goals and 6 assists from just 32 outings. He has managed a goal contribution in every 111 minutes.

The ex-Atletico Madrid man was an out-and-out striker during his early years but has excelled as a left-sided number 10 under manager Vitor Pereira. He has been exceptional in a 3-4-2-1 formation for Wolves in recent months.

United play the exact same formation under manager Ruben Amorim and Cunha would be a perfect fit for the Mancunian giants. He could slot alongside Bruno Fernandes in attacking midfield with a new marquee striker leading the line.

Cunha has similar traits as Fernandes. He is a forward-thinking player and has the tendency to lose possession. However, he makes up for it by winning duels and making ball recoveries. The Brazilian is also exceptional with his dribbling.

He likes to make direct runs towards opposition defences and has won 2 dribbles per league appearance. The attacker can be signed for his £62.5 million release clause but United may prefer to negotiate payment terms with Wolves.

In that way, the Red Devils can stretch the payment package over several seasons so that they are not close to breaching the Profit and Sustainability Rules. The club are likely to follow a similar policy for most of their summer signings.