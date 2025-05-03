Liverpool exploring surprise switch for Christopher Nkunku in the summer

Liverpool are expected to say their goodbyes to Darwin Nunez this summer. The former Benfica forward is among those likely to depart Anfield after an underwhelming campaign and could be followed by Diogo Jota as well as Luis Diaz. Understandably, three crucial players leaving would require the newly crowned Premier League champions to dip into the transfer market.

According to TEAMtalk, Liverpool are pondering over a surprise transfer for Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku. The French international has been linked with leaving the Blues in search of regular game time after falling behind Nicolas Jackson in the pecking order. He has 14 goals and five assists in all competitions this season.

The Reds are willing to provide the former RB Leipzig star a lifeline to reignite his career after producing commendable numbers in limited minutes this season although Nkunku’s acquisition will be far from cheap. He had come close to leaving Chelsea in the winter with Bayern Munich keen but the Bundesliga side were priced out by his employer’s £60 million asking price.

Nkunku not worth £60 million

Christopher Nkunku would be a fantastic addition to the Liverpool team, particularly looking at his tally of goals in the cup competitions. However, with only three strikes and two assists to his name in the Premier League this season, his record in England’s top flight is rather unflattering and is enough to dissuade the Reds from paying his £60 million asking price.

However, it remains to be seen how his situation materialises in the summer and what stance Chelsea adopt. The Blues are looking to sign a striker while Nicolas Jackson is also expected to stay put at Stamford Bridge, so Nkunku’s asking price could drop to a reasonable amount, thereby making him a compelling transfer for Liverpool to consider.

With that said, he should be far from the chief offensive addition for Arne Slot’s side in the event of three anticipated exits and Liverpool, in an ideal scenario, should be bringing in at least a couple of more attackers with better track records under their belt.