Manchester United prepared to pay £68 million to sign Real Madrid star Rodrygo Goes

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has hinted at a busy summer transfer window for the Red Devils. Their immediate objective, however, is to win the Europa League in order to qualify for next season’s Champions League, a cue that would equip them to acquire their primary targets from a financial as well as sporting standpoint.

Among a number of expected additions, United could bring in a couple of forwards. Caught Offside has reported that Real Madrid star Rodrygo Goes is one of the key names on their list and the Red Devils are willing to pay £68 million for his signing. As per the source, they are determined to get a ‘transfer done’ with doubts once again cast over his future in Spain.

Rodrygo is reportedly open to leaving Real Madrid this summer unless he is expressly asked to stay. The Whites also might be open to his sale as in spite of scoring 13 goals and providing 10 assists in all competitions this season, the Brazilian’s form has been substandard in recent months. For context, his last goal in any tournament was on March 5th.

Rodrygo a superb addition for Man United

Interest in Rodrygo Goes from the Premier League is not fresh at all with Liverpool and Manchester City having been linked with him in the past. And while the Real Madrid star and Carlo Ancelotti have refuted such claims, there is a sense that this time out, things might be slightly different and Manchester United are looking to benefit from it.

The versatile forward, who can play on both wings and down the middle, would be a fantastic purchase for the Red Devils, who need a dynamic profile in the wide areas. Rodrygo has excelled on the biggest of stages, is an electric winger who can beat defenders with ease and is also an immaculate finisher, so United would get an all-round star in the 24-year-old.

United’s £68 million offer for Rodrygo could fall short of Real Madrid’s expectations, however. There is no desperate indication from either party about wanting to part ways, so the La Liga giants might ask for closer to the £100 million mark for one of the best players in the world and a key fixture from their squads which won two Champions League in the last three years.