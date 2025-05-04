Berta ‘pushing’ to sign Man Utd target Gyokeres at Arsenal

Arsenal’s new sporting director Andrea Berta is reportedly ‘pushing’ to sign Sporting CP star Viktor Gyokeres at the Emirates Stadium by beating Manchester United in this race, as per transfer journalist Florian Plettenberg.

Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz are the two strikers the Gunners currently have, but the duo couldn’t consistently score goals before sustaining season-ending injuries.

Therefore, Mikel Arteta is said to be keen on bolstering the centre-forward position by signing a new prolific goal-scorer. Numerous names have been linked with a move to the North London club ahead of the upcoming summer window.

Writing on X, Plettenberg says that Newcastle United star Alexander Isak is Arsenal’s preferred option, but he would be too expensive. Therefore, Arteta’s side have shifted their focus onto Gyokeres as an alternative option.

The Swedish international has an agreement with Sporting to leave for a fee up to £60m this summer, with his existing deal set to run until 2028.

However, Arsenal will have to overcome stiff competition to seal the deal as Man Utd, Chelsea, and Real Madrid are also in this race, while Bayern Munich also want him but deem he is too expensive.

The Gunners have already held talks with the player several times to persuade him to join by beating the Red Devils and other clubs in this race, while Berta is ‘pushing’ to get the deal done.

Man Utd have also been in the market to sign a new striker, having struggled with goal-scoring issues in the Premier League this season.

Man Utd have appointed Ruben Amorim as the new manager, and Gyokeres enjoyed great success with the Portuguese boss at the Jose Alvalade Stadium. Therefore, he could play a key role in luring the forward to Old Trafford.

The 26-year-old has been in stellar goal-scoring form for Sporting over the last couple of seasons. He has the physicality to flourish in the Premier League, so signing a player of his qualities would be a great coup for Arsenal or Man Utd if either club purchase him.

It is going to be interesting to see where Gyokeres ends up should he eventually leave the Portuguese giants at the end of this season.