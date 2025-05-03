Chelsea
Jackson and Palmer start as Maresca makes 7 changes | Predicted Chelsea XI vs Liverpool
Chelsea have one foot in the final of the Europa Conference League but must now turn their attention to securing a Champions League spot for next season by winning all their remaining Premier League fixtures. Up next for Enzo Maresca’s men is the visit of Liverpool to Stamford Bridge as they hope to claim three vital points against the newly crowned English champions.
After significantly rotating the squad during the midweek clash, Maresca is likely to call upon his best starting eleven versus Liverpool. Here is a look at the team that could feature against the Reds.
Goalkeeper – Robert Sanchez is expected to replace Filip Jorgensen in between the sticks.
Defenders – Marc Cucurella is expected to keep his place at left back, whereas Malo Gusto may be drafted in at right back having rested in the previous outing. Tosin Adarabioyo might continue in the heart of defence in Wesley Fofana’s absence but Levi Colwill could come into the team, replacing Benoit Badiashile from the team that took on Djurgarden on Thursday.
Palmer and Jackson to start
Midfielders – Enzo Fernandez started and delivered two assists in the Europa Conference League game. He is among the favourites to start in midfield with Moises Caicedo likely to form a familiar looking pair in the deeper lying position. Cole Palmer, meanwhile, may come back into the team and start as their attacking midfielder.
Noni Madueke could also play on the right wing but Jadon Sancho is expected to miss out with Pedro Neto coming in instead.
Forward – Nicolas Jackson came off the bench to score a brace in the midweek outing and is likely to be picked as the number nine versus Liverpool too.
Here is how Chelsea may look on paper.
