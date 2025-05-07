Arsenal leading Chelsea in race for Jamie Gittens



According to German outlet Ruhr Nachrichten, Arsenal are leading Chelsea in the race to sign Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Gittens at the end of the campaign.

The Gunners are expected to be busy during the summer transfer window. A marquee striker will be prioritised but Arsenal could also explore the possibility of signing another wide attacking player.

Ruhr Nachrichten claim that Arsenal and Chelsea are the main admirers of Gittens, who has already conveyed Dortmund of his desire to return to English football when the transfer window reopens.

Chelsea have been keeping tabs on his progress but Arsenal have taken the lead due to the player’s preference.

Gittens believes he could receive more minutes with the Gunners. Dortmund could be willing to sell the England youth star for £43 million to £51 million even if they qualify for the Champions League via a top 4 Bundesliga finish.

Good talent

Gittens has made good progress since his move to Dortmund’s academy from Manchester City few years ago. He has become a key player this campaign, registering 12 goals and 5 assists from 46 appearances for the German giants.

The 20-year-old is pre-dominantly a left-sided winger and it could be a reason behind the Gunners’ interest. Arsenal have an assured goal contributor in Bukayo Saka on the right wing. Ethan Nwaneri seems a perfect deputy behind him.

However, there are still question marks over the consistency from the opposite flank. Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard have had their high moments at the club, but have also been guilty of squandering big scoring chances.

Manager Mikel Arteta may want more competition on the left side of the Gunners’ attack and could bring in Gittens. The ex-City graduate is still a raw talent but has huge potential which has been on display during the current season.

The attacker is superb with his dribbling skills and has completed almost 3 take-ons per game. His pace and high pressing are other key attributes. The Gunners have an upper hand over Chelsea with the player’s desire to join them.

If Gittens were to arrive, Trossard could be shown the exit door with interest from the Saudi Pro League. Arsenal rejected £30 million from Al-Ittihad after deadline day last summer but could be persuaded to sell later this year.