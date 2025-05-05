Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool in tussle to sign Bournemouth star Dean Huijsen

Dean Huijsen is set to be one of the most in-demand defenders this summer after his breakthrough season with Bournemouth. The 20-year-old made headlines at the weekend as he won his fourth player of the match award after a goal against Arsenal helped his side come back from a goal down to win 2-1 at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool are among those most heavily interested in his signing, Fabrizio Romano revealed on X. The player is said to be ‘assessing his options’ although any of his suitors are expected to be referred to his £50 million release clause. In addition to the Premier League trio, Real Madrid are also a very keen on the Spaniard.

Madrid, however, have apprehensions against paying his release clause keeping his lack of experience in mind, which is why Arsenal, Chelsea as well as Liverpool are set to have a higher chance of securing Huijsen’s transfer. Having said that, the player is going to want to play regularly, so he is likely to choose his next destination with consistent opportunities in mind.

Chelsea to have advantage in race for Huijsen

Chelsea are set to have a significant advantage in the race to sign Dean Huijsen especially because they can offer him regular minutes. Enzo Maresca wants a first-team quality centre back ahead of next season and the Bournemouth star fits the bill with the likes of Axel Disasi, Benoit Badiashile and Tosin Adarabioyo expected to depart in the summer as well.

Neither Arsenal nor Liverpool are in desperate need for a first-choice central defender, so Huijsen’s game time could be compromised if he joins the Premier League champions or the second-placed side in the summer. Chelsea also have the means to sign him comfortably and pay the defender a convincing salary, so a transfer for him could materialise soon.