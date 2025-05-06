Arsenal ‘willing to make’ big investment to sign Kudus

Arsenal are reportedly ‘willing to make’ a big investment to sign West Ham United star Mohammed Kudus, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After moving to London Stadium from Ajax Amsterdam ahead of last season, the Ghanaian enjoyed a promising debut campaign in the Premier League, making 14 goal contributions.

However, the 24-year-old has had a poor campaign this season, scoring four goals and registering two assists in 29 Premier League appearances.

Now, Fichajes claim that despite Kudus’ underwhelming displays this term, Arsenal believe he would be an ‘ideal’ option to strengthen the attacking department this summer.

The player is even ready to take the next step in his career and would be open to moving to the Emirates Stadium should he receive a formal proposal.

West Ham is prepared to cash-in on him for a fee of around £60m, and the North London club are ‘willing to make’ a significant financial commitment to get the deal done.

From our partner tips.gg

Kudus to Arsenal

The African is a versatile forward as he is comfortable playing on either flank and can provide cover in the attacking midfield position if needed. He is technically sound, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, has the ability to play threading passes between the lines, and has an eye for scoring goals from distance.

Mikel Arteta likes having players who can play multiple positions. So, Kudus would be a useful acquisition for Arsenal. However, considering he has found it difficult to showcase his best this season, the Gunners need to be careful before making any potential swoop for him.

The Spanish boss has managed to help Arsenal become a title contender, but has been struggling to guide them to win the Premier League trophy. They came very close to winning it in the last two seasons, but Manchester City eventually won.

This season, they lost the title race to Liverpool. So, Arsenal are said to be willing to spend big this summer to bolster the squad, and signing a new striker is their priority.

Moreover, purchasing a new wide forward is reportedly also on Arteta’s agenda. It is going to be interesting to see whether the Emirates club eventually opt to secure Kudus’ service in the upcoming transfer window.