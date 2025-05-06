Chelsea eyeing summer transfer for Valencia defender Cristhian Mosquera

Chelsea have conceded over a goal per game in the Premier League season having been underwhelming at the back, more so since the start of 2025. With his team in contention to play in the Champions League next season, Enzo Maresca is expected to do away with some players from his defensive department and will replace them with newer faces.

According to Spanish source Fichajes (h/t 90min), Chelsea are interested in signing Valencia defender Cristhian Mosquera. The 20-year-old might be available for just £21 million as he enters the final months of his contract at the Mestalla. Mosquera is naturally a centre back but can play as a full back on either side of the pitch as well.

Mosquera fits Chelsea’s transfer strategy

Cristhian Mosquera fits the bill perfectly as well as Chelsea’s transfer strategy is concerned. At 20, he has a significant career ahead of him and can be offered a long-term contract. In addition, his experience with Valencia has made him a well-rounded option, who can immediately become a first choice player for Enzo Maresca at the back.

Mosquera is excellent with the ball at his feet and with his distribution, he can carry possession forward or distribute it neatly higher up the pitch. His height of over six feet makes him an aerially strong defender too and all things considered, the Blues are not required to invest significant money on his signing either.

In addition to Cristhian Mosquera, Chelsea have been linked with Bournemouth star Dean Huijsen as well. The Spanish international will cost over double of his Valencia counterpart, though if the Londoners are able to secure both their targets, the heart of their backline would be well looked after for the next few years.