Liverpool to make ‘strong push’ to sign Angelo Stiller

Liverpool are reportedly ready to make a ‘strong push’ to sign Stuttgart star Angelo Stiller, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After ranking through Bayern Munich’s youth system, the 24-year-old made his first-team debut back in 2020. However, he couldn’t manage to play regularly, so he left the club to join Hoffenheim the following year.

The midfielder spent only one campaign at PreZero Arena before joining Stuttgart. Upon moving to MHP Arena, Stiller has established himself as a key player in Sebastian Hoeneß’s starting XI.

He helped his side finish second, ahead of Bayern Munich, in the Bundesliga table last season and has guided them to reach the final of the DFB Pokal this term.

So, it appears that having been impressed by the German international’s recent eye-catching displays, Liverpool have expressed their interest in signing him.

Fichajes claim that Arne Slot wants to freshen up the midfield department this summer and has identified Stiller as an ‘ideal’ option. The Reds are even preparing to make a ‘strong push’ to secure his service during the off-season.

Stiller to Liverpool

The midfielder still has three years left in his current contract with Stuttgart, so they are in a strong position to demand a big fee for him and have slapped a £51m price tag on his head.

Stiller is a technically gifted player and can play threading passes between the lines. He can create opportunities for the attackers from the deep and is strong in winning ground duels.

However, he isn’t an athletic player, so there is a question mark whether he would be able to flourish in a physical league like the Premier League if he were to move to Anfield this summer.

Slot has been looking for a new midfielder since last summer and attempted to hire Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad. But the player eventually opted to reject a move to Anfield. Therefore, Liverpool are seemingly planning to finally sign a new midfielder this summer.

It is going to be interesting to see whether the Merseyside club eventually make a concrete approach to secure Stiller’s service in the upcoming transfer window.