Liverpool to make ‘significant effort’ to sign Alvarez

Liverpool are reportedly set to make a ‘significant effort’ to sign Atletico Madrid star Julian Alvarez, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After joining Manchester City from River Plate back in 2022, the Argentinian enjoyed a successful time at the Etihad Stadium, winning the treble in the 2022/23 campaign. Furthermore, he lifted the Premier League title in the following campaign.

However, the forward was a deputy to Erling Haaland at the Citizens and didn’t get to play the big games regularly. Therefore, Alvarez decided to leave last summer, and Los Rojiblancos hired him for a big fee.

Upon moving to Metropolitano Stadium, the 25-year-old has enjoyed a stellar debut campaign this season, scoring 27 goals and registering five assists in all competitions.

Along with proving his qualities in the Club football, Alvarez has also enjoyed success on the international level with Argentina, winning a World Cup and two Copa America trophies.

Alvarez to Liverpool

Now, Fichajes claim that Liverpool want to bolster the frontline this summer and are keen on bringing Alvarez back to the Premier League. The Reds are set to make a ‘significant effort’ to seal the deal and are willing to include underperforming Darwin Núñez in a part-exchange deal plus cash to get the deal done.

Atletico Madrid are divided about selling Alvarez as Diego Simeone and his coaching staff don’t want to part ways with the Argentinian, but the club’s hierarchy are prepared to let him leave to balance the books and bolster other positions. The talks regarding this move are set to intensify over the coming weeks.

Alvarez has proven this season that he has the qualities to lead a big team’s line and guide them to win big silverware. However, Los Rojiblancos’ ambition isn’t to win big titles; rather, they are content with the third place in La Liga and going deep in the Champions League.

Therefore, the South American, valued at around £76m by Transfermarkt, might be open to moving away from Atletico to win major silverware. Liverpool would be a perfect destination for him to do that.

Núñez hasn’t been able to flourish at Anfield since joining from SL Benfica a few years ago. So, signing Alvarez by offering the Uruguayan could be an excellent piece of business should Liverpool eventually manage to do that.