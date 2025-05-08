AS Roma vs AC Milan preview, H2H, team news, line-ups, and prediction

AS Roma will aim to extend their 19-match unbeaten streak when they host AC Milan in the penultimate game of the Serie A season at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday.

After announcing his retirement last season, Claudio Ranieri looked set to bid farewell to football. Still, an urgent call from Roma in the winter break prompted an unexpected return to the touchline — a challenge too tempting for the veteran coach to pass up.

When Roma sat in the bottom half of the table after 14 rounds, few would have imagined they’d mount a serious push for a Champions League spot. But Ranieri’s comeback has dramatically altered their fortunes, echoing the miraculous touch he brought to Leicester City’s improbable Premier League title win.

His second stint in the capital began with a difficult run—goalless defeats to Napoli and Atalanta were followed by a third loss in four games against Como. Since then, however, Roma have looked like genuine title contenders.

They are now unbeaten in 18 straight matches, dropping points in just five outings — even those against sides they’ve historically struggled against, including commendable home draws with Juventus and Napoli.

Roma moved level on points with fourth-placed Juventus in the race for Champions League qualification following their 1-0 victory over Fiorentina last weekend, extending their unbeaten Serie A run to 19 matches.

It marked their third straight 1-0 league win, with Artem Dovbyk netting the decisive goal at the Stadio Olimpico. The Ukrainian’s 12th league strike of the campaign — and his first after a four-game drought — proved pivotal in what was otherwise a low-key performance.

That win ensured Roma continued to boast the longest ongoing unbeaten streak among all teams in Europe’s top five leagues. With 14 wins during this impressive spell, the Giallorossi are enjoying their best unbeaten run since the 2010 campaign, when Ranieri’s previous tenure oversaw a 24-match streak without defeat.

Now in his third and final spell in charge, Ranieri has calmly steered his boyhood club from the table’s lower reaches into a serious top-four fight.

Roma have collected the most Serie A points in 2025 so far — 43 from 17 games — while also conceding the fewest goals (8) and keeping ten clean sheets, so fans with Roma tickets are confident ahead of the Milan game.

Keeping a clean sheet against Inter, who later hit three past Barcelona, and ending Fiorentina’s six-match unbeaten stretch, underlines the team’s defensive steel — a quality that Milan will thoroughly test in the coming weekend.

Switching to a new tactical setup has reinvigorated Milan’s season. They have produced five wins from their last six outings as they push for a strong finish to an otherwise turbulent campaign.

After Paulo Fonseca’s mid-season dismissal, Sergio Conceição instantly impacted by winning the Supercoppa Italiana. However, Milan soon stumbled out of European competition and continued to struggle in Serie A.

That changed when they edged Inter to reach the Coppa Italia final — a win that triggered back-to-back away victories in the league.

Rafael Leão, now playing with fewer defensive responsibilities in a 3-4-2-1 shape, scored in a 2-1 comeback win over Genoa on Monday — their latest turnaround since Conceição’s arrival. The Rossoneri remain ninth on 57 points — six adrift of the top four with three games left. With a league and cup double-header against Bologna looming, Milan’s lethargy was on show again at San Siro until a late push salvaged the points.

Mike Maignan starred in goal, keeping Genoa at bay before Leão levelled in the 76th minute via a deflected strike from Santiago Giménez’s cross. Two minutes later, Frendrup turned into his net while trying to clear, sealing the win for Milan.

Victory over Bologna on Friday would mark Milan’s first run of three straight league wins since September.

While a top-four finish remains unlikely, a Coppa Italia triumph next week — their first since 2003 — would guarantee European football next season.

AS Roma Vs AC Milan match details

Date: Sunday, 18th May, 2025

Location: Rome, Italy

Venue: Stadio Olimpico

Kick-off time: 02:00 PM GMT, 01:00 PM UTC

Match stats and head-to-head

• With 14 victories in their current run, Roma are experiencing their most impressive unbeaten streak since 2010—when Claudio Ranieri’s initial tenure saw them go 24 matches without defeat.

• Following the 2-1 win against Genoa, Milan now sits in ninth place with 57 points, six points behind Juventus in fourth with three matches to go.

• The Giallorossi’s 1-0 win against Fiorentina at the Stadio Olimpico was their third consecutive 1-0 victory in Serie A.

• Ahead of facing Roma, Milan will be targeting a third straight league win for only the second time this season—and the first since September—when they begin a double-header against Bologna on Friday.

• Claudio Ranieri’s side have picked up the most points in Serie A this calendar year (43 from 17 games).

• Roma have also conceded the fewest goals (eight) in 2025 and kept ten clean sheets.

Team news

Eldor Shomurodov and Artem Dovbyk, having impressed against Inter, kept their starting roles in Roma’s win over Fiorentina. With five Serie A goals, Matias Soulé has emerged as a vital presence on Ranieri’s right flank and is expected to retain his place against Milan.

Saud Abdulhamid and Victor Nelsson returned to the matchday squad but went unused, and both are now in line for minutes in the coming games as they rebuild match sharpness.

Paulo Dybala remains out for the rest of the season, continuing as the club’s longest-term absentee.

While Rafael Leão will miss out through suspension, Tammy Abraham is back in full training after a thigh concern and could compete with Luka Jovic and Santiago Giménez for a place in the starting lineup.

Emerson Royal, newly back from a lengthy injury, may be involved, but Youssouf Fofana is still troubled by a foot issue and remains doubtful. Meanwhile, Warren Bondo (ankle) and Riccardo Sottil (thigh) are ruled out.

João Félix and Kyle Walker, who came off the bench in Genoa, are pushing to break into Milan’s starting lineup.

Predicted starting lineup

AS Roma predicted starting lineup:

Svilar; Celik, Mancini, Ndicka; Saelemaekers, Cristante, Kone, Angelino; Soule, Pellegrini; Dovbyk.

AC Milan predicted starting lineup:

Maignan; Tomori, Gabbia, Pavlovic; Jimenez, Loftus-Cheek, Reijnders, Hernandez; Pulisic, Felix; Jovic.

Prediction

Claudio Ranieri has lifted Roma from flirting with relegation to becoming genuine contenders for a Champions League place.

The Giallorossi are unbeaten in Serie A throughout 2025 and head into this clash fresh from a statement 1-0 win away at Inter—turning this tie into a direct showdown for a top-four spot.

AC Milan started the year on a high, clinching the Supercoppa Italiana with dramatic comebacks against Juventus and Inter in Sergio Conceição’s first two games. However, the former Porto manager has faced mounting pressure due to poor domestic and European results.

Despite that, the Rossoneri booked their place in the Coppa Italia final with another victory over Inter at San Siro and have followed up with unconvincing wins over Venezia and Genoa.

Ending Roma’s formidable unbeaten run won’t be easy, but Milan will draw belief from their recent Derby della Madonnina triumph.

We’re predicting a 1-1 draw.