The Winger Renaissance: From Legends to Lamin and Beyond

There was a time not too long ago when football’s wing was its crown jewel. The game had its Avengers – Hazard, Ribéry, Neymar, Di María, Mahrez, Bale. You name it. These were the game-changers, the entertainers, the guys who made defenders age 10 years in 10 seconds. But just like that – poof – it felt like someone cut the power. Your favorite wingers were retiring, injured, fading, or just… gone. Football slipped into a dry spell of midfield congestion and striker-centric systems.

But guess what? The ice is melting. The wingers are defrosting – and they’re back.

Wingers Are Back — And They’re Built Different

We’re not paddling in some shallow pool anymore. We’ve gone deep-sea diving. The winger pool in football today is as stacked as it’s ever been – and it’s not just about flair anymore. These players are electric, fearless, and ridiculously effective. They’re not passengers. They’re drivers. Engines. Architects.

And leading this charge? A 17-year-old named Lamine Yamal. Remember the name.

Lamine Yamal: The 17-Year-Old Who Made This Video Happen

Lamine didn’t just arrive. He crashed the gates of elite football.



Most big chances created in Europe’s top five leagues. Most attempted take-ons — 227 of them. And he’s not just spamming skill moves. His success rate? Nearly 50%. That’s one in two dribbles turning into broken ankles. He’s not playing for stats. He’s a creator — the rare kind who’d rather put you on a plate than pad his own numbers.

At 17, he’s already outperforming most grown professionals. Reminds me of young Mbappé, except Lamine’s doing it in La Liga — not aura farming in France.

Salah: A Living Legend Still Cooking at 33

Now flip the script. Let’s talk about the OG still dominating.



Mohamed Salah is aging like fine wine aged in rocket fuel. Most goals in the top five leagues, near 20 assists, and 27 goals at the time of this writing. And while Klopp’s system deserves praise, Salah reinvented what a winger could be. He’s not hugging the line and whipping crosses.

He’s bombing forward like a striker and pulling strings like a No. 10.

Even at 33, he’s breaking defensive lines and building attacks like a maestro. 12.56 progressive passes per 90? He’s the orchestra conductor – and he’s playing your team’s song.

PSG’s Quartet of Chaos

Meanwhile in Paris, PSG have built a winger carousel that’s just unfair.

Let’s break it down:

Ousmane Dembélé : Deployed centrally, finally living up to his potential with 15+ goals in 2025 alone.

Bradley Barcola : 22 years old, 34 G/A. An elegant baller who’s giving slenderman Leroy Sané vibes.

Desire Doué : Just 19, but already Neymar comparisons are flying in. A £42m midfielder turned wing wizard.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia : Napoli’s Serie A champ turned PSG high-volume shooter. Not the cleanest finisher, but relentless.

Together, they’ve got PSG winning Ligue 1 and storming toward Champions League glory. Pick your poison. If one doesn’t kill you, another one will.

Nico Williams, Rodrigo, and the Underrated Few

Nico Williams? Criminally underrated. 3rd in attempted take-ons across Europe. A livewire for club and country. Rodrigo? Overshadowed by Vini and Mbappé, but he’s got 13 goals, 9 assists, and the stats since 2019 prove it — he’s a Real Madrid baller, not a side character.

Michael Olise: From Crystal Palace to Bayern’s Secret Weapon

Michael Olise has gone from south London hero to Bavarian silent assassin. 13 goals. 16 assists. Already proving that he can be elite without being the star, and that’s what makes him deadly. Behind only Lamine in big chances created this season, and ahead of Raphinha and Saka.

Saka and Raphinha: The England-Brazil Axis

Bukayo Saka. The guy missed 23 games. Still sits 3rd in big chances created in all of Europe. He balled out vs Real Madrid — twice. 10 goals, 14 assists in just 26 games. And I’m telling you now, had he stayed fit? He’d be neck-and-neck with Raphinha for the Ballon d’Or.

Speaking of Raphinha — the man has had a monstrous Champions League campaign. 15 goals, 5 assists just in Europe. Involved in over 50% of Barcelona’s goals this season. If that’s not Ballon d’Or material, what is?

Vinícius Jr: Still That Guy

Now, let’s clear the air. Vini Jr. didn’t fall off — the media spotlight just swung Mbappé’s way. 19 goals, 13 assists in a “quiet” season? Come on. That’s elite output. He’s still got the sauce, still got the swagger — and still Mr. Champions League when it counts.

Luis Díaz and the Joy of Football

Last shout goes to Luis Díaz. He may not be the main man at Liverpool, but he never fails to bring the Joga Bonito vibes. 14 goals, 8 assists, and endless flair.



Give him a proper left-back and some attacking tweaks — and you’ve got magic again.

The Winger Revival is Real — And It’s Just Getting Started

Wingers are not just back. They’re redefining football all over again.



From Lamine to Salah, from Dembélé to Raphinha, this isn’t just a comeback. It’s a new golden age.

We missed them. The fearless ones. The artists. The wildcards. And now they’re back to make defenders’ lives a nightmare, one take-on at a time.

But here’s the real question:

Who’s the winger that’s got you out of your seat this season?

Drop a name. Or ten. Because if this era has taught us anything, it’s that the wing is wide open again.

