Liverpool ‘confident’ to sign Bournemouth star Milos Kerkez

Liverpool are reportedly ‘confident’ to seal a deal to sign AFC Bournemouth star Milos Kerkez, as per Football Insider.

Following Jurgen Klopp’s departure last summer, it was feared that the Reds might not be able to stay at the top, and the new manager may take time to rebuild.

However, they have enjoyed a stellar campaign under Arne Slot this season, winning the Premier League title. The Anfield club even reached the final of the Carabao Cup before losing to Newcastle United.

On the other hand, they finished at the top of the league in the Champions League and were one of the favourites to become the European champions. However, they lost to Paris Saint-Germain in the last-16, and the French giants have reached the final.

After hiring Slot as the new manager ahead of this season, Liverpool didn’t spend much money in the last two transfer windows to bolster the squad. Still, he has managed to guide his team to lift a league title.

However, it has been reported that the Anfield club want to freshen up the squad this summer to continue fighting for big silverware next season.

Kerkez to Liverpool

Football Insider state that Slot wants a new left-back following Andy Robertson’s inconsistent displays this season and have identified Kerkez as the ‘top target’.

Liverpool have already started working behind the scenes to get the deal done, while the player is open to the move. Dominik Szoboszlai has even played a key role in persuading his compatriot to join.

Liverpool have been monitoring Kerkez’s development in recent times and believe he is the best option in his position. So, they are ready to match the player’s £40m price tag to hire him.

Kerkez has enjoyed a stellar campaign in the Premier League this season, making seven goal contributions and keeping eight clean sheets in 35 appearances. Furthermore, he has been guiding his side to finish in the European spot.

The 21-year-old isn’t a finished article yet and can become a world-class left-back in the future. Therefore, he would be a great coup for the Merseyside club should they eventually manage to secure his service.