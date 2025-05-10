Man Utd to spend big to sign Gianluigi Donnarumma

Manchester United are reportedly prepared to spend big to sign Paris Saint-Germain star Gianluigi Donnarumma, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Having left AC Milan for free in a controversial manner, the Italian decided to join Les Parisiens back in 2021. He has had an inconsistent time at Parc des Princes over the years, although he has won multiple league titles and domestic cup competitions.

However, the 25-year-old has been pivotal in his side’s run to the final of the Champions League. In 14 appearances in Europe’s elite club competition, he has kept five clean sheets with a 71% save rate.

However, Fichajes state that Donnarumma’s future at PSG is currently uncertain as he will enter the final year of his current contract this summer and talks regarding a fresh term haven’t progressed yet.

Man Utd are looking to hire him by taking advantage of his current situation and are ready to submit a £51m bid to seal the deal.

Les Parisiens could sell the Italian in the upcoming transfer window if they eventually fail to tie him down to a fresh term over the coming weeks.

Donnarumma to Man Utd

After letting David de Gea leave the club for free ahead of last season, United decided to hire Andre Onana by spending a big fee to succeed the Spaniard.

However, he has had an inconsistent time in the Premier League, and many fans aren’t convinced about him. Altay Bayindir was hired to support the Cameroonian, but he hasn’t been able to showcase that he has the qualities to become the first-choice goalkeeper at Man Utd.

Therefore, signing a new shot-stopper might be the right decision. But United have issues in several areas of their squad, and addressing all of those problems in one window would be difficult.

Therefore, prioritising strengthening other areas of the squad, like the attack and midfield, would be wiser in this summer window. Nevertheless, it is going to be interesting to see whether United eventually make a concrete approach to secure Donnarumma’s service.

Meanwhile, after overcoming Athletic Club’s challenge in the Europa League semi-final, Man Utd will face off against West Ham United in the Premier League on Sunday.