Man Utd indicate interest in signing Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali

Manchester United have expresed interest in signing Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali this summer, according to Italian transfer expert Nicolo Schira.

After joining the Magpies in 2023, the former AC Milan midfielder was hit with a 10-month ban, but since making his return this year, he has been impeccable in the middle of the park for Eddie Howe’s side. He has missed only two games in the Premier League, having featured in 33 games, and was a key part of the Magpies’ Carabao Cup triumph.

Tonali’s performances have piqued the interest of clubs in the Premier League, including United as Schira claims that the Red Devils have indicated interest in a possible move for the Italy international to Old Trafford this summer.

His qualities will certainly intrigue some European top clubs, and it’s no surprise that Schira adds that Manchester United’s Premier League rivals, Manchester City, are also in the race for his signature.

However, the Italian transfer expert adds that Newcastle are unwilling to listen to any offers for the midfielder.

It’ll be interesting to see if offers above his €45m (£38m) Transfermarkt valuation would change their mind.

Tenacious midfielder

A midfield reshuffle is expected at Old Trafford in the summer, with the likes of Christian Eriksen and Casemiro, who have impressed in recent games, tipped to leave.

Looking at his stint with Sporting CP, it’s clear that Ruben Amorim likes relentless, tireless workers in his midfield. Manu Ugarte, who played this role under the Portuguese manager, was signed last summer, and it’s likely he’ll be among the first names on Amorim’s team sheet next season.

Pairing the Uruguayan midfielder with another influential midfielder would relieve Bruno Fernandes of defensive duties and allow him to thrive in his attacking role.

Hence, a move for Tonali makes sense, as he’s proven to be one of the best central midfielders in the league. The 25-year-old is a tenacious and combative midfielder who is equally good with his feet, a trait Ruben Amorim would admire as he looks to reinforce his side with tactically fitting players to his system.

Man Utd qualified for the Europa League final following a 7-1 aggregate win over Athletic Bilbao. They’ll hope to secure the trophy to guarantee Champions League qualification, as it’d be an essential factor in acquiring world-class players like Tonali ahead of thier rivals.