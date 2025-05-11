Man Utd vs Tottenham Hotspur preview: Europa League final showdown at San Memes

Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United will battle for a spot in next season’s Champions League when they face each other in the UEFA Europa League final on May 21st.

After a challenging Premier League campaign, United is now on the verge of redeeming their season with European silverware at San Mamés Stadium. Building on their 2016/17 Europa League triumph, United’s latest run has been fuelled by a renewed sense of purpose and perfectly timed momentum.

Since Ruben Amorim’s arrival in November, optimism has spread through the club. His 3-4-3 system sparked widespread debate early on, but while players needed time to adjust, it’s found its most tremendous success in Europe. The advanced roles of wing-backs Diogo Dalot and Patrick Dorgu have added an attacking threat, but the commanding performances of captain Bruno Fernandes have truly stood out.

The Red Devils arrived in their semi-final second leg unbeaten in 13 Europa League games this season, holding a 3-0 first-leg advantage. That cushion was reassuring, but with a season that’s already seen them suffer multiple 3-0 defeats at home — to Liverpool, Tottenham, and Bournemouth — there was no room for complacency.

In the end, it was emphatically done. A late double from Mason Mount, plus goals from Casemiro and Rasmus Højlund sealed United’s place in the final, offering a shot at their first European trophy in eight years and a route back into the UEFA Champions League. Fans are already battling to buy their Europa League tickets for the final as they hope to end a disastrous campaign on a high note.

Set for a return to San Mamés on 21 May, United will now meet Tottenham in the first all-English European final since 2023 (Chelsea vs Man City in the Champions League) and the first in the Europa League since 2019 (Chelsea vs Arsenal). Victory would hand United a 45th major title — putting them just two behind Liverpool’s tally of 47.

For Amorim, who has already won six trophies with Braga and Sporting, lifting the Europa League would mark the pinnacle of his coaching journey so far.

Tottenham’s Europa League journey has brought them to the brink of a long-awaited triumph. After flying out of the blocks in the league phase, injuries soon disrupted their rhythm, but crucial January wins kept them in contention for a top-eight spot. As Ange Postecoglou shifted complete focus to Europe, a fitter squad rediscovered form and resilience — overcoming AZ Alkmaar and Eintracht Frankfurt before dispatching Bodø/Glimt 3-1 in the first leg of their semi-final to set up a historic final.

The pursuit of balancing domestic and continental ambitions has often undone Spurs in recent years, but this season, it’s clear: everything now hinges on Europa League glory. That single-minded aim could work in their favour — especially since their last trophy, the 2007/08 League Cup, also came during a campaign where they finished in the lower half of the table. Postecoglou’s early-season remark — “I always win things in my second year” — once burdened the team but may soon become a reality.

Postecoglou has instilled an aggressive, front-foot approach. Spurs play with a high line and demand relentless pressing, often using inverted full-backs and relying on Micky van de Ven’s explosive recovery pace. Whether lining up in a 4-2-3-1 or 4-3-3, the wingers stretch play while the full-backs exploit space. Up top, either Dominic Solanke or Richarlison spearheads the attack, leading the press with energy.

Interestingly, Opta data reveals that since the 2009/10 Europa League rebrand, no finalist has finished lower than 12th in their domestic league. Spurs are set to defy that trend, with Sevilla and Fulham (both 12th) the previous closest. This year’s revamped league phase format also means no Champions League third-placed teams dropped in — making Tottenham’s road to the final arguably tougher.

With their last trophy dating back 17 years, Spurs are desperate to end the drought. They’ll arrive in Bilbao with belief, having already beaten Manchester United three times this season — 3-0 away, 1-0 at home in the Premier League, and a 4-3 victory in the League Cup.

Europa League final match details

Date: Wednesday, May 21, 2025

Location: Bilbao, Spain

Venue: San Mamés Stadium

Kick-off time: 08:00 PM GMT

Tickets: UEFA Europa League final tickets can be purchased through the clubs.

Match stats and head-to-head

• Tottenham have reached their sixth major European final, their first since the 2019 Champions League defeat to Liverpool (0-2).

• With nine wins (three draws, two losses), this is Spurs’ most successful European campaign in terms of victories.

• Dominic Solanke has scored in three consecutive Europa League matches – the first Spurs player to do so since Carlos Vinícius in February 2021.

• Manchester United have reached their ninth major European final, their first since losing to Villarreal in the 2021 Europa League final on penalties.

• Mason Mount is the first United substitute to score twice in a European knockout game since David Beckham vs Real Madrid in 2003.

• United are unbeaten in 14 Europa League games this season (nine wins, five draws) – the longest unbeaten single-season run in Europe in their history.

• Ruben Amorim is the first manager to reach a major European final in his debut season at an English club since Thomas Tuchel in 2021 and only the second to do so with Manchester United, after José Mourinho in 2017.

Team news

Tottenham have been dealt several injury setbacks ahead of the Europa League final, with key players ruled out and concerns over others. Dejan Kulusevski limped off just 18 minutes into the 2-0 defeat to Crystal Palace after a strong tackle from Marc Guehi. He went straight down the tunnel but returned to sit on the bench in the second half. Ange Postecoglou provided a positive update, saying the issue was just a knock and the medical team was “not too concerned”.

However, the Spurs confirmed that James Maddison will not be featured again this season. The midfielder picked up a knee injury in the 3-1 win over Bodø/Glimt in the semi-final first leg, and subsequent scans have ruled him out of the Europa League final on May 21. He is also in doubt for the start of pre-season.

Tottenham also lost teenage talent Lucas Bergvall to a season-ending injury. The midfielder, who had recently signed a six-year deal, damaged his ankle ligaments during training before the semi-final first leg and has since been seen on crutches and in a foot brace.

Adding to the list, centre-back Radu Dragusin remains sidelined following knee surgery in February and isn’t expected to return before the season ends.

United’s injury list continues to grow ahead of their Europa League final showdown. Joshua Zirkzee has been ruled out for the remainder of the season with a hamstring injury, joining Lisandro Martinez (knee) and Diogo Dalot (calf) on the sidelines — all three absences dealing a significant blow to the team’s defensive and attacking options.

They’re also unlikely to call upon young talents Ayden Heaven and Toby Collyer, who are carrying knocks and are not expected to feature this weekend.

There’s also concern over Matthijs De Ligt, who was forced off just 35 minutes into the 4-3 loss against Brentford. The Dutchman had just returned from an ankle injury, and his availability remains uncertain.

Leny Yoro also raised alarms after picking up a knock during the defeat to West Ham. He was seen clutching his left foot and limped off, although he avoided a protective boot. Manager Ruben Amorim said a further assessment would determine the severity, with initial signs suggesting the issue may not be serious.

Prediction

This all-English Europa League final — the first since Chelsea faced Arsenal in 2019 — guarantees a massive reward: Champions League qualification for the winner, regardless of their domestic league standings. It also marks the first all-English European final since Chelsea met Manchester City in the 2023 Champions League.

For Tottenham, it’s a shot at their first silverware in 17 years and a first European title since 1984, when they lifted the UEFA Cup. For Manchester United, it’s a chance to rescue a difficult season and return to Europe’s elite competition.

With both clubs languishing more than 20 points adrift of fifth in the Premier League, this final is make-or-break — only victory will secure a place in any European competition next season.

We’re predicting a 2-1 win for Tottenham.