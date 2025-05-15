Arsenal ‘on the cusp’ of beating Chelsea and Manchester United to sign Viktor Gyokeres

Arsenal were knocked out of the Champions League by Paris Saint-Germain in the semi-final last week and have already lost the Premier League title to Liverpool as well. Mikel Arteta’s side is set to finish the season without a piece of silverware once again, so it will be imperative that they rebuild well in the summer to be in better shape for the upcoming campaign.

The squad has been screaming for a lethal number nine since several months and it is starting to look like the Gunners are finally going to secure their chief target. Spanish source Fichajes (h/t 90min) has reported that Arsenal are ‘on the cusp’ of agreeing to a deal for Sporting Lisbon hitman Viktor Gyokeres, who has struck 52 goals and provided 13 goals in all competitions this season.

Chelsea and Manchester United have also kept tabs on him for a while but Arsenal are now closing in on the forward’s transfer. Their pursuit of the Swedish international was expedited after Andrea Berta was hired as the sporting director with the former Atletico Madrid chief deciding that Gyokeres would be the priority ahead of RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko.

Arsenal set for a vital addition

Viktor Gyokeres will be an undisputed starter in the Arsenal team and has all that it takes to be a successful player in the Premier League. He has exceptional movement inside the box, a fine finish on him and can hold the ball superbly higher up the pitch, thus creating chances for wingers to score. His heading, however, leaves a bit to be desired with only six such goals so far this season.

Chelsea and Manchester United were always going to be in the mix for the forward, particularly due to the Blues’ financial power and Ruben Amorim being the Red Devils’ head coach, but Arsenal are set to reap the reward of showing better urgency for the player. And while their crosstown rivals may yet sign Victor Osimhen, United may make a huge compromise and sign Liam Delap.

With the Londoners on the verge of making a much-needed signing in their final third, they are likely to be unrelenting in the summer as Mikel Arteta would also be keen on adding a new winger. To add to that, Martin Zubimendi’s purchase seems all but confirmed, thus the team will be expected to put on a much better show next season across tournaments than in recent times.