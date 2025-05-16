Liverpool & Man Utd ‘keen’ on signing Rayan Chekri

Manchester United and Liverpool are reportedly ‘keen’ on signing Olympique Lyonnais star Rayan Chekri, as per Caught Offside.

The 21-year-old has displayed impressive performances for the French giants this season, scoring 12 goals and registering 19 assists in 43 appearances in all competitions.

The youngster helped his side reach the quarterfinals of the Europa League and netted in both games against the Red Devils at this stage. In the end, United went through courtesy of a great late comeback.

With Cherki set to enter the final year of his current contract this summer, speculation surrounding his future has been emerging in recent months.

Caught Offside claim that the Frenchman is likely to leave the Groupama Stadium, and his agents have already started exploring options to help him find a new club.

Man Utd and Liverpool have been offered the chance to sign him, and they are ‘keen to pounce’. Ruben Amorim’s side are tempted to make a move for him, while the Reds could go for him as a more realistic alternative option for Florian Wirtz.

Battle

However, Man Utd and Liverpool aren’t the only suitors of Cherki as Manchester City, Tottenham, Newcastle, Bayern Munich, and Paris Saint-Germain are all plotting a swoop for him.

Borussia Dortmund came close to hiring him in the winter window, but a deal eventually didn’t come to fruition, and it is unlikely that they will revive their interest in signing him.

Cherki is a versatile forward as he is comfortable playing on either flank and is also efficient in the attacking midfield position. He is technically gifted, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, and also has an eye for long-range passing.

Man Utd are seemingly planning to revamp the No.10 position to help Amorim implement his 3-4-2-1 formation. So, he is open to letting on-loan stars like Marcus Rashford and Antony leave permanently and sign replacements for them.

On the other hand, Liverpool currently have Dominik Szoboszlai and Curtis Jones as the options for the attacking midfield position. But Arne Slot wants to add more depth in this area.

Cherki is a talented player and has showcased glimpses of his qualities this season. Therefore, he would be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd or Liverpool should either club purchase him.