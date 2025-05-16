Arsenal eyeing surprise move for Anthony Gordon



According to Football Insider, Arsenal have identified Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon as a potential replacement for Gabriel Martinelli.

The Gunners have had a disappointing 2024/25 campaign and they will end the season without silverware. This could pave the way for multiple squad changes. Football Insider claim that the club are prepared to cash in on Martinelli.

Arsenal want an upgrade on the Brazil international and have their sights on landing Newcastle’s Gordon this summer. The Magpies could be tempted to sanction his departure for big money because of their financial situation.

Unlikely deal

Martinelli has registered 10 goals and 6 assists for the Gunners his campaign but his goal contributions have come in phases. The former Ituano graduate has struggled to find consistency over the course of an entire season.

Gordon was in a rich vein of form between December and January, but he has only managed 16 goal contributions for the Magpies this season. His form has been far from impressive during the back end of the campaign.

Even if Arsenal are interested in Gordon, we don’t see the clubs reaching an agreement. Newcastle are 3 points ahead of sixth-placed Aston Villa with a superior goal difference. They look on course to qualify for the Champions League next season.

In that case, the Tyneside outfit will receive a big revenue boost and are unlikely to consider a high-profile exit. If they don’t qualify, the Magpies could still price out the Gunners from a deal for the wide attacker.

Gordon is already valued at £55 million by Transfermarkt and the Magpies could easily hold out for £80m, given his age and high ceiling. Arsenal may not make such a huge outlay on the England international.

The club are poised to sign midfielder Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad for £51m. They could spend more than £60m to purchase Sporting CP striker Victor Gyokeres. Alongside the duo, a back-up goalkeeper could be signed.

Another midfielder could be prioritised if Thomas Partey does not renew his contract beyond June 30. Keeping this in mind, the budget could be limited for a new winger. A move for Gordon appears unlikely.