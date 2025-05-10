Arsenal ‘agree deal’ to sign Real Sociedad ace Zubimendi

Arsenal have reportedly agreed on a deal to sign Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Having displayed impressive performances for La Real over the last few years, the Spaniard has attracted a lot of attention in recent times. Liverpool were reportedly keen on signing him last summer and made a formal approach.

However, the player eventually rejected a move to stay at Reale Arena. Real Madrid have also been linked with a move for him in recent months, but recent reports suggested the Gunners made a significant step forward in hiring him this summer.

Now, writing on X, Romano says that Arsenal have managed to do something that Liverpool failed last summer, which is to persuade the midfielder to join.

The North London club have agreed on personal terms with the midfielder, and he is ready to commit his long-term future at the Emirates Stadium.

Now, the only remaining step for Arsenal is to trigger his £51m release clause to seal the deal. Transfer journalist Matteo Moretto has even claimed that Arsenal will trigger his release clause.

Zubimendi to Arsenal

Romano wrote:

“Arsenal agree deal to sign Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad, here we go! Zubimendi has now verbally agreed to sign a long term deal… so formal steps must follow soon with Arsenal to trigger €60m clause. Zubi, ready to become the first signing of the new season.”

Arsenal need a new midfielder as Jorginho is set to leave for free at the end of this season. Thomas Partey was also set to become a free agent this summer but Arteta is reportedly willing to keep hold of him by tying him down to a fresh term.

Zubimendi has proven his worth in La Liga and has established himself as a key player for the Spain national team amid Rodrigo Hernandez’s injury absence.

However, players sometimes take time to settle down in the Premier League when they come from abroad. So it is the right decision to keep Partey for a brief period and allow Zubimendi the necessary time to settle down before making him the regular starter.

Apart from signing a midfielder, Arsenal are reportedly planning to hire a new striker and a wide forward as well this summer.