Tottenham battling with Man Utd to sign Jobe Bellingham

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly in a battle with Manchester United over a deal to sign Sunderland star Jobe Bellingham, as per Football Insider.

The Lilywhites have been known for their philosophy of signing talented young players. They signed Archie Gray, Wilson Odobert, and Lucas Bergvall last summer, moreover, they hired Mathys Tel from Bayern Munich in the winter window.

Additionally, they purchased Destiny Udogie from Udinese ahead of last season. Now, it appears they have identified Bellingham as a serious option following his eye-catching performances in the Championship.

The 19-year-old has made seven goal contributions in 40 Championship appearances this season and has helped his side reach the playoff final. So, they are only one win away from returning to the Premier League and will play against Sheffield United in the final.

Now, Football Insider report that Sunderland are resigned to losing the youngster if they fail to secure top-flight status next season, and the Black Cats are open to cashing-in on him for around £25m.

Battle

Borussia Dortmund are keen on signing him, but they would struggle to fund this deal if they fail to qualify for the Champions League. The top four teams from the Bundesliga will play Europe’s elite club competition next season, and BVB are one point behind fourth-placed Freiburg.

Tottenham and Man Utd have been monitoring Bellingham’s development this season, and after being impressed by him, they are ready to make a move. Moreover, Crystal Palace are also plotting a swoop for him.

Man Utd have signed several talented young players in recent times, with Ayden Heaven, Sekou Kone, Diego Leon, and Chido Obi being among them.

Bellingham is the younger brother of Real Madrid superstar Jude, and he flourished in his career at Dortmund before moving to the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu. Therefore, the 19-year-old could follow his brother’s footsteps and join the German giants.

Man Utd previously tried to sign Jude but failed and would be hoping to win the race for Jobe this time around. It is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club or the Red Devils can eventually manage to sign the Sunderland star in the upcoming transfer window.