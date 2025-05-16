Man Utd ‘launch bid’ to sign Athletic Club star Oihan Sancet

Manchester United have reportedly launched a bid to sign Athletic Club star Oihan Sancet, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After moving to Old Trafford from Sporting CP, Bruno Fernandes has established himself as the talismanic figure over the years. Despite the Red Devils’ continuous struggles, he has consistently showcased productivity in front of the goal.

The Portuguese has helped his side win the Carabao Cup and FA Cup in the last couple of seasons and has propelled them to the final of the Europa League this season. In 54 appearances in all competitions, the 30-year-old has scored 19 goals and registered 17 assists this campaign.

His existing deal with Man Utd will run until 2027, but the midfielder’s future has been a subject of speculation in recent times as Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal is reportedly keen on signing him. Ruben Amorim has made it clear that Bruno is the captain, and he has no intention of parting ways with him just yet.

However, Fichajes state that Man Utd have started exploring options to replace the former Sporting star if they are forced to cash-in on him and have earmarked Sancet as a serious target, having been impressed by his performances this season.

Sancet to Man Utd

However, purchasing the Spaniard won’t be easy for the Red Devils as he has a contract until 2032 with the Basque club and has a £67m release clause. They have no intention of letting him leave for anything less than that sum. Still, Man Utd don’t want to go down without fighting and have already launched a bid to get the deal done.

Sancet has enjoyed a productive campaign this season, scoring 17 goals and notching up three assists in 34 appearances in La Liga and the Europa League.

The 25-year-old, standing at 6ft 2in tall, is strong, good in the air, efficient in linking up the play, has an eye for long-range passing, and also works hard without possession.

He is a talented player and could be a useful acquisition for Man Utd should they hire him. However, he wouldn’t be an upgrade to Bruno, so they should do everything in their power to keep hold of the 30-year-old.