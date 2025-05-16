Tottenham ‘lead race’ to sign Man Utd target Vanderson

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly ‘leading the race’ to sign Manchester United target and AS Monaco star Vanderson, as per GiveMeSport.

The Lilywhites have endured a dire campaign in the Premier League this season, languishing 17th with 38 points from 36 games. They have lost 20 league matches thus far, which is only better than the already relegated bottom three sides.

Still, Ange Postecoglou’s side can end the season successfully, should they win the Europa League, and they will face Man Utd in the final at San Mames Stadium next week. If Tottenham win this competition, they will overcome nearly two decades of trophy drought.

However, GiveMeSport state that Spurs are likely to part ways with Postecoglou regardless of whether he wins the Europa League. Still, they have already started planning moves in the market to bolster the squad.

The Lilywhites want a new right-sided defender to create competition for Pedro Porro and have identified Vanderson as a serious option. Monaco aren’t in any rush to sell him just yet, as his existing deal will run until 2028, but they could allow him to leave for a fee of around £30m to help them take the next step in his career.

Battle

Tottenham aren’t the only club interested in him, as Man Utd could go for him as they want a new wing-back this summer. Moreover, Manchester City are also plotting a swoop for a new right-back and may be given the opportunity to sign the Brazilian.

Barcelona previously expressed their interest in him, but aren’t planning to revive their interest. So, Spurs are currently ‘in front of the queue’ to secure his service.

Vanderson has been a key player for Monaco since joining from Gremio back in 2022. In 40 appearances in all competitions, the Brazilian has made seven goal contributions and kept five clean sheets this season.

The 23-year-old has secured his place in the Brazil national team, having displayed his qualities for Monaco in recent times.

The South American is a talented player and could be a shrewd acquisition for Tottenham should they eventually manage to seal the deal by defeating United in this race in the upcoming transfer window.