Liverpool eyeing Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz this summer

Liverpool are set to rebuild their squad in the summer and an attacking midfielder’s signing is likely to be one of their top agendas in the transfer window. Dominik Szoboszlai’s form has been inconsistent for much of the ongoing season and in truth, there is significant room for an upgrade from the Hungarian international in his position.

Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz has been a target for the club since a few months and according to Caught Offside, there are talks scheduled between Liverpool and the Bundesliga side over the German international’s transfer. In addition to the Reds, Bayern Munich are also keen on the midfielder, whose capture is likely to cost any interested party close to £100 million.

Wirtz has been in exceptional form this season with 16 goals and 15 assists to his name but could be part of an exodus at Leverkusen, thereby following the likes of Jeremie Frimpong, Jonathan Tah and head coach Xabi Alonso to the exit door. He will be his side’s most expensive sale with the source adding that Bayer prefer selling him abroad and not to Bayern Munich.

Wirtz a generational talent for Liverpool

By the end of the season, Liverpool will look back and think that they won the Premier League rather comfortably but Arsenal’s poor form masked some of their frailties. The goals had particularly started to dry up for Arne Slot’s side, who were heavily reliant on Mohamed Salah to deliver the goods for much of the campaign, therefore making Florian Wirtz’s acquisition a vital one.

The 22-year-old will help alleviate pressure off Salah by contributing to the offensive department from an advanced role in midfield. He can also play as a striker, so if the Reds get rid of Darwin Nunez without a replacement, they can be rest assured that Wirtz will be able to play in a central role. And while his transfer fee is high, there are enough reasons to think he will be worth it.

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool are forced to spend £100 million on Wirtz should they wish to materialise their interest or are afforded some discount by Bayer Leverkusen given that they would fulfil their wish of selling the player to an overseas club. That said, personal terms are not likely to be as much of an issue, so a transfer could fall into place sooner rather than later.